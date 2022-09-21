Keith Osowski has started his final cross country season at Black Hills State University with a pair of top 6 finishes.
Over the weekend, the senior logged a fourth at the Chadron State College Invitational with a 6-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 36.89 seconds. He was the third finisher for Black Hills State and was 16 seconds behind winner and teammate Timothy Brown.
The former Kodiak star kicked his season off on Sept. 10 with a sixth-place showing at the Gage McSpadden Memorial Invite with a time of 19:26.94. Black Hills out of South Dakota won the four-team meet by placing five runners in the top 8.
Osowski — a 2017 graduate of Kodiak High School — is coming off a season where he was 38th at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championship Meet and 51st at the NCAA Division II South Central Region Championships. In the latter race, he logged a career-best 10-kilometer time of 31:58.3.
Black Hills is idle until Oct. 7 when it travels to the Yellow Jacket Open in Billings, Montana.
• Another 2017 graduate of Kodiak High School started their final collegiate cross country season a few weeks ago in Anchorage. Arielle Himelbloom — a senior at the University of Alaska Anchorage — placed eighth at the Seawolf Throwdown, covering the 6-kilometer course in 26:14.
As a junior, Himelbloom placed 56th at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships meet and 143rd at the NCAA Division Ii West Region Championships.
Gideon Craig is already four games into his sophomore season at Madonna University. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive lineman has logged a combined three tackles — one solo and two assists — in losses to Ave Maria University (53-0), Marian University (86-0), Northwood University (38-0) and Missouri Baptist University (44-37).
Craig — a 2021 graduate of Kodiak High School — registered 10 tackles in 10 games last season.
Madonna, located in Livonia, Michigan, is in its third year of being an NAIA program.
