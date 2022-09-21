Keith Osowski has started his final cross country season at Black Hills State University with a pair of top 6 finishes. 

Over the weekend, the senior logged a fourth at the Chadron State College Invitational with a 6-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 36.89 seconds. He was the third finisher for Black Hills State and was 16 seconds behind winner and teammate Timothy Brown.

