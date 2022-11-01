Kodiak qualified 11 swimmers and divers for individual events at the state championship meet that begins Friday at Bartlett High School in Anchorage.
Amaya Rocheleau, Morgan Hagen, Jake Sarnowski and James Berestoff qualified in two individual events.
Region III champion Rocheleau is seeded third in the 50-yard freestyle (25.04 seconds) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:01.54), and Hagen is seeded fourth in the 50 freestyle (25.52) and 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:05.15).
Sarnowski is ranked 11th in the 200 freestyle (1:52.05) and in the 100 butterfly (56.32), while Berestoff is ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.40) and 13th in the 100 freestyle (50.71).
On the girls’ side, Alison Narog is ranked 8th in the 50 freestyle (25.95), Emily Neo 13th in the 100 butterfly (1:04.89) and Lia Jones 15th in the 100 freestyle (58.39). The 200 freestyle relay is ranked fourth (1:43.78) and the 400 freestyle relay is seeded sixth (3:51.80).
On the boys’ side, Region III champion Max Robinson is sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:03.33), Cody Hubert 13th in the 500 freestyle (5:17.95), Theron Glover 8th in 1-meter diving (329.05 points) and Noah Coulter 10th in diving (319.55). The 200 medley relay is seeded sixth (1:44.63) and the 400 freestyle relay is ranked seventh (3:24.23).
Kodiak is the defending boys state champion. Robinson, Sarnowski, Berestoff and Coulter were all on the team that captured the program’s second boys state title.
Behind Rocheleau and Narog, the Kodiak girls placed eighth last season. Rochelea was second in the 100 backstroke, while Narog was third in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle. Neo and Jones also were at state last season.
KODIAK CONNECTION
Former Kodiak student PJ Foy, now at Thunder Mountain in Juneau, returns to state as the top-ranked swimmer in the 200 freestyle (1:43.08) and the 100 butterfly (49.95). Juneau’s Cody Brunette owns the state record for the 100 butterfly with a time of 49.19, set in 2008, while Kodiak’s Talon Lindquist holds the 200 freestyle record with a time of 1:39.78, set in 2016.
Last season, Foy won the 200 individual medley (1:50.55) and the 100 breaststroke (55.45) en route to being named the boy athlete of the meet.
Girls
50 freestyle — 3. Amaya Rocheleau, 25.04; 4. Morgan Hagen, 25.52; 8. Alison Narog, 25.95.
100 butterfly — 13. Emily Neo, 1:04.89.
100 freestyle — 15. Lia Jones, 58.39.
200 freestyle relay — Morgan Hagen, Emily Neo, Alison Narog, Amaya Rocheleau, Lia Jones, Samantha Coulter, Sofia Wood, 1:43.78.
100 backstroke — 6. Amaya Rocheleau, 1:01.54; 11. Morgan Hagen, 1:05.15.
400 freestyle relay — 6. Amaya Rocheleau, Morgan Hagen, Lia Jones, Alison Narog, Sofia Wood, Emily Neo, Samantha Coulter, 3:51.80.
Boys
200 medley relay — 6. Max Robinson, Noah Coulter, Connor Burnside, James Berestoff, Jacob Sarnowski, Cody Hubert, Nathan Hicks, 1:44.63.
200 freestyle — 11. Jacob Sarnowski, 1:52.05.
200 individual medley — 6. Max Robinson, 2:03.33.
1-meter diving — 8. Theron Glover, 329.05; 10. Noah Coulter, 319.55.
100 butterfly — 11. Jacob Sarnowski, 56.32.
100 freestyle — 13. James Berestoff, 50.71.
500 freestyle — 13. Cody Hubert, 5:17.95.
100 breaststroke — 9. James Berestoff, 1:04.40.
400 freestyle relay — 7. Max Robinson, Connor Burnside, James Berestoff, Jacob Sarnowski, Cody Hubert, Nathan Hicks, 3:24.23.
Alternates
Girls
200-yard medley relay — Alison Narog, Lia Jones, Emily Neo, Sofia Wood, Morgan Hagen, Samantha Coulter, Amaya Rocheleau, 1:58.19. 200 freestyle — Sofia Wood, 2:11.39. 200 individual medley — Emily Neo, 2:26.86.
Boys
200 freestyle — Cody Hubert, 1:58.72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.