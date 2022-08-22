After a pair of on-island time trials, Kodiak’s cross country team finally got to face runners from other schools at Saturday’s Ted McKenney Invitational in Soldotna.
Led by juniors Bengt Anderson and Elias Litzow, the Kodiak boys placed 6th out of 18 schools with 208 points.
Anderson finished 34th with a 5-kilometer time of 17:57. Litzow was right behind in 35th with a time of 18:02.
Grace Christian topped the boys field with 62 points, followed by Region III Colony with 106 points.
West Valley’s Shane Fisher took individual honors at 16:09.
Kodiak’s girls placed 15th 455 points. Junior Abigail Harver paced the Bears with a 66th-place finish in 23:17.
Chugiak’s Campbell Peterson was the top girl in 19:33, while the Mustangs also took the team title with 42 points.
On Saturday, Kodiak returns to the mainland to compete in the Big 8 Invite in Anchorage.
1. Grace, 62; 2. Colony, 106; 3. West, 120; 4. West Valley, 124; 5. Dimond, 164; 6. Kodiak, 208; 7. Service, 221; 8. South, 228; 9. Homer, 234; 10. East, 244.
1. Shane Fisher, West Valley, 16:09; 2. David Sliwinski, Grace, 16:16; 3. Seth Lochmann, Grace, 16:19; 4. Seamus McDonough, Homer, 16:26; 5. Preston Merchant, ACS, 16:29.
34. Bengt Anderson, 17:57; 35. Elias Litzow, 18:02; 42. Joseph Hathaway, 18:12; 49. Joshua Hathaway, 18:22; 53. Max Robinson; 62. Jacob Sarnowski, 18:47; 73. Miles Grimes, 18:59; 82. Tyler Holforty, 19:14; 129. Ram Caballa, 20:33; 134. Gabriel Koehler, 20:53.
15. Paxson Williams, 20:05; 33. Landen Alford, 20:42; 36. Manuel Silva, 20:49; 76. Liam Long, 21:47; 90. CJ Ancheta, 22:19; 106. Jon Bradbury, 22:54; 118. Devin Sharratt, 23:17; 123. John Eaton, 23:23; 137. Stuart Saltonstall, 24:00; 165. Jed Overbeek, 25:33; 178. Jovahnia Marasigan, 26:12; 224. Jayden Martinez, 37:17.
1. Chugiak, 42; 2. South, 66; 3. Colony, 127; 4. Dimond, 143; 5. West, 150; 6. East, 157; 7. Eagle River, 190; 8. West Valley, 192; 9. Service, 247; 10. Grace, 302; 15. Kodiak, 455.
1. Campbell Peterson, Chugiak, 19:33; 2. Aison Capozzi, Chugiak, 20:00; 3. Ella Hopkins, Colony, 20:09; 4. Jayna Boonstra, Kenai, 20:12; 5. Skyler Belmear, Chugiak, 20:17.
66. Abigail Harver, 23:17; 115. Cassidy Foster, 26:12; 121. Haiden Holforty, 26:59; 134. Nora Saltonstall, 28:57; 138. Mia Baxter, 32:21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.