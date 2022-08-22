Cross country

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak High School’s Bengt Anderson competes in the Alumni Run earlier this month at Woody Way Field.

After a pair of on-island time trials, Kodiak’s cross country team finally got to face runners from other schools at Saturday’s Ted McKenney Invitational in Soldotna. 

Led by juniors Bengt Anderson and Elias Litzow, the Kodiak boys placed 6th out of 18 schools with 208 points. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.