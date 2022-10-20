Undoubtedly, Noah Coulter’s first year at Kodiak High School was noteworthy, even though he didn’t garner the headlines he deserved.
He was the state’s 10th-best 1-meter diver, was part of the school’s inaugural hockey team and ended his junior campaign by breaking his collarbone on the pitch — more on that later.
“He is a super athletic kid,” Kodiak swimming head coach Maggie Rocheleau said.
Coulter proved that as a during the 2021-22 school year when, after his Coast Guard family moved back to The Rock (they were stationed here in 2016 and 2017), he became one of the state’s best divers without experience on a diving board. However, he did have a cliff-jumping-into-lakes background, which he did with friends and family in Washington state — the spot he lived before returning to Kodiak.
“I thought I might as well try to do it off the diving board,” Coulter, a senior, said.
He discovered that even though he had jumped off 50-foot cliffs, springing off a board wasn’t as easy as it looked, even though it is only a short drop to the water.
“It is a little more complicated,” Coulter said. “It takes a little more grace, more technique rather than just throwing yourself off a cliff.”
Coulter beams confidently, but even he was surprised with how he progressed throughout the season. He said his time in the rink as a hockey player — he scored two goals last season for Kodiak — has helped build leg muscles that allow him to spring off the board with ease.
Coulter finished sixth at the Region III Championships, followed that with a 10th-place showing at the state meet, and got to share in the celebration of Kodiak’s second boys title in program history.
“He picked it up pretty quick,” Kodiak diving coach Dave Horne said. “He spins really well. … He is athletic, obviously, by doing three sports, but I told him to quit doing dangerous sports like soccer and come back to the diving board where it is safe.”
Of course, Horne was joking. But Coulter’s first season with Kodiak’s soccer team didn’t end as well as his diving season did — and he has a scar on his left shoulder to prove that.
In the Bears’ third game of the season, Coulter broke his collarbone after tripping and falling onto the ground in a match against Grace Christian in Anchorage. He missed the season’s final three games and had surgery to repair the break. According to Coulter, the collarbone broke in three places, while part of the bone was detached.
“It was a pretty crazy experience because I had never broken a bone before,” Coulter said. “It was weird, I didn’t know it was broken, but I could just kind of tell.”
Coulter recovered and was back on the diving board in August, where he was joined by two other hockey and soccer players — Theron Glover and Rowan Wyszkowski. Glover started diving last season, while Wyskowski debuted this season.
Horne used to turn dancers into state-caliber divers. Now he has tested his coaching ability by flipping hockey players into divers.
The veteran coach has succeeded.
“Last year, I wasn’t sure because they were having a little trouble with their toes — they didn’t like to point them,” Horne said. “They started getting it by the end of last year, and the toes started showing up.”
Last week at the Palmer Invitational, Glover finished third with 306.25 points, while Coulter was fifth with 285.10 points. The two have embraced the competition and pushed each other to attempt dives they didn’t have the confidence to do last season.
“This year, he (Glover) is just trying new dives and not afraid to get hurt,” Coulter said. “I am hoping that at state, me and him can compete to see who gets higher.”
