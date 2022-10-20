Noah Coulter

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak High School senior Noah Coulter placed 10th in 1-meter diving at the 2021 State Swimming and Diving Championships.   

Undoubtedly, Noah Coulter’s first year at Kodiak High School was noteworthy, even though he didn’t garner the headlines he deserved. 

He was the state’s 10th-best 1-meter diver, was part of the school’s inaugural hockey team and ended his junior campaign by breaking his collarbone on the pitch — more on that later. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.