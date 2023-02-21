City League Basketball
Feb. 16
Splash Squad 64, Smells Like Money 44
Splash Squad (64) — Devin Abernathy 29, Brody Blackburn 18, Kyler Morales 6, Ashley Hiner 5, Mark Greenfield 4, Luke Milyard 2.
Smells like Money (44) — Dylan Freeman 11, Cameron Carleton 10, Shane Wandersee 7, Syrena Poulos 6, Heather Carlson 5, Myr Gel Obas 5.
F/V Emily Rose 83, AG Destroyers 78
F/V Emily Rose (83) — Andy Schroder 30, Brian Blondin 19, Corey Gronn 17, Cameron Carleton 13, Mitchell Pruitt 4.
AG Destroyers (78) — Juwan Abad 17, Scott DeTorres 15, Jemuel Mangalus 15, Myr Gel Obas 9, Matt Delgado 8, Lito Latonio 7, Daryl Villanueva 7.
Squad 88, Ohana 66
Squad (88) — Justin Doctolero 41, Shawn Case 22, Dylan Freeman 8, Lexxan Data 5, Mark Galindo 5, Glenn Largo 5, Keith Thomas 2.
Ohana (66) — Carlos Rosete 17, Paul kewan 16, Gerald Ekin 13, Virgilo Data 9, Aldequer Caliboso 4, Peter Inthavong 3, Gian Saliva 2, Jermaine Latonio 2.
Feb. 19
St. Hermens 66, Warriors 40
St. Hermens (66) — Stephen Wood 12, Travis Amodo 10, David Fisher 10, Vassily Fisher 9, John Lewis 8, Ross Nicholas 8, Isiah Simeonoff 7, Micheal Honner 2.
Warriors (40) — Annemarie Arnett 15, Syrena Poulos 9, Angeli Doctolero 8, Cadence Null 4, Heather Carlson 4.
Scoops 70, 1 V 1 Elite 35
Scoops (70) — Justin Vaugn 12, Rica Gongora 10, Marilia Moura 10, Taylor Holen 8, Lisa Marcelo 7, Kerri Zelenak 6, David Allen 5, Natasha Kutchick 4, Betsy Lund 4, Pam Gray 4.
1 V 1 Elite (35) —Aaron Sicedor 18, JF Blesion 6, Casey Weller 4, Ryan Balolong 4, Shawn Sorongan 3.
Fil-Am 63, Halcyon 16
Fila-Am (63) — Nieko Kamiyama 14, Jacob Sanford 8, Jasper Ignacio 8, Gavin Martinez 7, Jude Villaroya 6, Vic Sorio 6, Christian Enriquez 5, Kyler Pugal 4, Peter Joekay 3, Donovan Vinberg 2.
Halcyon (16) — Jaymes Blondin 12, Taylor Amodo 2, Kolio Halarn 2.
Smells Like Money 68, Hairmasters 63
Smells Like Money (68) — Cameron Carleton 43, Dylan Freeman 10, Shane Wandersee 7, Heather Carlson 6, Randy Boskofsky 2.
Hairmasters (63) — Daryl Villanueva 25, Juwan Abad 17, JR Gimeno 6, Jeffrey Miranda 6, James Ladaga 5, Arvin Nocon 4.
Will’s Remodeling 81, Silverbay 66
Will’s Remodeling (81) — Jason Sabangan 24, Raffy Fangonilo 13, Charles Gueverra 12, Ernesto Gueverra 11, Macartney Pronuevo 10, Jeff Garcia 3, Ruben Barcelon 3, Aldequer Caliboso 3, Ariel Suralta 2.
Silverbay (66) — Tyler Blanco 24, Timothy Nava 13, Juho Shin 10, Ernest Borromeo 8, Gerald Ekin 7, Zuren Fortaliza 4.
AG Destroyers 105, Squad 86
AG Destroyers (105) — Juwan Abad 25, Lito Latonio 22, Jemuel Mangalus 21, Daryl Villanueva 19, Kris Cunanan 16, Myr Gel Obas 2.
Squad (86) — Shawn Case 28, Justin Doctolero 20, Mark Galindo 15, Glenn Largo 9, Lexan Data 7, Dylan Freeman 5, Keith Thomas 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.