Swimming

Kodiak’s Ian Rocheleau was named Kodiak’s first male Region III swimmer of the year since 2017. He leads Kodiak into today’s state meet in Anchorage.  

A year ago, Ian Rocheleau was on his way to helping Kodiak High School’s swimming and diving team claim the program’s second state title. 

Over the weekend, Rocheleau debuted for his new team — Northern Michigan University. It was only an intrasquad competition, but it was an excellent introduction to NCAA Division II swimming.

