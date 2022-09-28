A year ago, Ian Rocheleau was on his way to helping Kodiak High School’s swimming and diving team claim the program’s second state title.
Over the weekend, Rocheleau debuted for his new team — Northern Michigan University. It was only an intrasquad competition, but it was an excellent introduction to NCAA Division II swimming.
The Kodiak product was third in the 100-yard backstroke (55.20 seconds) and the 200 backstroke (2:01.78). He also swam legs on the third-place 200 freestyle relay and the sixth-place 200 medley relay teams.
Rocheleau had a prolific prep career, ranking second in school history in the 100 backstroke (51.16) and 200 individual medley (1:54.75). In state history, he sits third in the 100 backstroke and seventh in the 200 IM.
He is the only boy in Kodiak history other than Talon Lindquist — a former swimmer at the University of Hawaii — to make the school’s top 10 list in every swimming event.
On Oct. 7-8, Northern Michigan competes at St. Cloud University.
Chas Davis, University of Alaska Anchorage associate cross country head coach, praised Arielle Himelbloom following Saturday’s Bill Roe Classic in Ferndale, Washington.
Himelbloom of Kodiak High School fame logged a 51st place finish — fourth for UAA — with a 6-kilometer time of 24 minutes, 39 seconds.
“Arielle Himelbloom had a breakthrough we knew was in there somewhere,” Davis told goseawolves.com.
Himelbloom is a graduate student at UAA who has a year of athletic eligibility left.
The UAA women placed sixth in the team standings.
UAA’s next meet is Oct. 22 at the NCAA Division II Pre-Nationals in Washington.
