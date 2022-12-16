Heartbreak hit Sawyer Stevens four years ago.
Weeks before the Division I state wrestling championships, Stevens snuck in a pre-practice workout with a coach. Following a solid middle-school career, Stevens was in the midst of a standout freshman season and on the verge of qualifying for wrestling’s biggest tournament.
He used every opportunity to practice. Only this time, the session didn’t end well. The coach stepped on Stevens’ left wrist. The aftermath: a spiral fracture that ended his promising season.
“I remember being in the doctor’s room crying about it,” Stevens said. “Not going to state, I was pretty bummed out.”
That was Stevens’ final wrestling experience until this season. After the injury, Stevens’ motivation for wrestling evaporated. The sport he started as a 4-year-old no longer appealed to him.
“I had a big motivational drop,” Stevens said. “It would probably have been a different outcome (had I not broken my wrist.)”
But he did. So instead of wrestling as a sophomore and junior, he picked up skateboarding, snowboarding and videography. He got good at all three, and last winter — with help from his uncle — built a half-pipe in the family’s garage.
“It’s pretty sweet,” Stevens said.
Being away from the wrestling room, Stevens had time to reflect and reminisce about the sport. He missed it. He missed the adrenaline rush of pinning an opponent. He missed the feeling of getting his arm raised by an official. He needed wrestling back in his life, so he returned to the Kodiak team.
“When I came back, had my first match, and won, it was a very compelling experience,” Stevens said. “It felt really good to feel that again.”
And now, Stevens will finally experience a state meet today when the Division I Championships get underway at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. The Kodiak senior qualified for the 140-pound bracket with a 24-11 record.
“It feels really, really good. I got robbed of it my freshman year when I broke my hand. That was a bummer,” said Stevens, the only Kodiak boy to qualify for the state meet.
A lot changed over the two years that Stevens was away. He grew four inches, and at 6-foot-1, is all limbs. He had to adjust wrestling in his new frame, but, as Kodiak coach Junior Valladolid said, it has made him a better wrestler.
“He is so hard to wrestle,” Valladolid said. “He is so long. When he gets on top, he is like a blanket. When he gets on the bottom, he has such a wide base it is hard to turn him.”
Stevens is a chain wrestler.
“He is so comfortable when he is flowing,” Valladolid said. “That is when he is at his best when he loosens up and lets it fly. It is hard for people to stop him.”
The only thing that has stopped Stevens is the third period. He has held late leads over some of the top-ranked wrestlers this season but hasn’t been able to close the door. If he can finish a match, there is no question Stevens can challenge for state hardware.
“I would like to be on the podium,” Stevens said. “I got the power to be there. I feel like I could make that happen.”
GIRLS
Kodiak qualified four wrestlers for the girls state championships that start today at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Senior Hannah Finley (132 pounds) will make her third state appearance, while sophomore Megan Cornett (100) will be at state for a second straight year. In addition, sophomore Mia Crandall (120) and freshman Ariadna Sorto-Chicas (185) are first-time state qualifiers.
“They are hard workers,” Valladolid said. “They come in here and grind every single day.”
Cornett and Crandall — both Northern Lights Conference champions — have not missed a practice all season. Their dedication has shown in competition.
Cornett needed come-from-behind efforts to prevail in her NLC tournament matches.
“It was the first two matches all year that went the distance. … She earned them,” Valladolid said. “It was just a matter of time with her, with that work ethic that she has.”
Finley is searching for her third podium finish. She was third at 160 pounds as a freshman and fifth at 145 pounds as a sophomore.
