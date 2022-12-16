Wrestling

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

From left: Mia Crandall, Megan Cornett, Sawyer Stevens, Hannah Finley and Ariadna Sorto-Chicas will represent Kodiak High School wrestling at the Division I and Girls state tournaments today and Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.  

Heartbreak hit Sawyer Stevens four years ago. 

Weeks before the Division I state wrestling championships, Stevens snuck in a pre-practice workout with a coach. Following a solid middle-school career, Stevens was in the midst of a standout freshman season and on the verge of qualifying for wrestling’s biggest tournament.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.