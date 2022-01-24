Kodiak showed no rust for a team that hadn’t played a game in 22 days.
The Bears blew past host Bethel in a pair of non-conference boys basketball games, winning 63-23 on Friday and 71-35 on Saturday.
The wins kept Kodiak perfect at 9-0 ahead of its Northern Lights Conference showdown with Colony Friday and Saturday on The Rock.
Colony is 9-3, 1-0 in the NLC. Kodiak is 2-0 in conference.
Senior Jackson Krug led Kodiak in both games, going for a season-high 20 points on Friday and 19 on Saturday.
Krug has scored in double-figures in eight of Kodiak’s nine games. The big-man is averaging a team-best 15.1 points per game.
In Saturday’s game, senior Shawn Case sprung for four 3-pointers and 18 points. He had seven points in Friday’s game.
Joren Valdez chipped in eight points in Friday’s contest, while Connor Case had six.
Friday
BEARS 63, WARRIORS 23
Kodiak 19 17 13 14 — 63
Bethel 5 8 6 4 — 23
Kodiak (63) — Holland 1 0-0 2, J. Ticman 2 2-4 6, Valdez 4 0-1 8, C. Case 3 0-0 6, Krug 10 0-0 20, S. Case 3 2-4 7, L. Delacruz 2 0-0 5, Marcelo 0 1-2 1, Mullan 1 0-0 2, K. Ticman 1 0-0 1, B. Delacruz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 5-11 63.
Bethel (23) — Turner 3 0-0 8, Tsosie 0 0-0 0, Cockroft 1 1-2 3, Crow 1 1-3 4, Dyment 1 0-0 3, Fredericks 2 0-0 5, Leinberger 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Erickson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-4 23.
3-point goals: Kodiak 4 (Krug 2, S. Case, L. Delacruz).; Bethel 5 (Turner 2, Cockroft, Dyment, Fredericks), Fouls: Kodiak 15, Bethle 8. Fouled out — none.
Saturday
BEARS 71, WARRIORS 35
Kodiak 29 17 13 12 — 71
Bethel 10 13 7 5 — 35
Kodiak (71) — Holland 0 0-0 0, J. Ticman 3 0-0 7, Valdez 2 0-0 4, C. Case 3 0-0 8, Krug 8 1-3 19, S. Case 6 0-0 18, L. Dela Cruz 0 0-0 0, Marcelo 4 1-2 9, Mullan 1 2-2 4, K. Ticman 1 0-0 2, B. Dela Cruz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 4-7 71.
Bethel (35) – Turner 2 0-0 6, Tsosie 0 0-0 0, Cockroft 3 1-2 7, Crow 6 0-2 12, Dyment 3 0-0 6, Fredericks 2 0-0 4, Leinberger 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0. Erickson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 1-4 35.
3-point goals: Kodiak 8 (S. Case 4, C. Case 2, Krug 2, J. Ticman); Bethel 2 (Turner 2). Fouls: Kodiak 11, Bethel 9. Fouled out — none.
