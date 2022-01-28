It’s more than likely that I have told this story before, but since I spent Thursday morning writing about Amy Willis’ fantastic accomplishment, why not do the same thing Thursday evening.
I would not be in Kodiak if not for Willis taking a chance on a newbie sports reporter.
In 2006, I was pulling double-duty as a correspondent for The Daily World in Aberdeen, Washington, and as a personal trainer at the YMCA in Hoquiam.
I would cover games or field phone calls from coaches in the evenings for the newspaper, then turn around hours later to man the weight room for the 5 a.m. shift.
Deprived of sleep, I needed a change. So I applied for the sports reporters position at the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
Willis, then the Kodiak Daily Mirror publisher, interviewed me via phone from my car parked in the YMCA parking lot.
Who knows what I said, but I didn’t talk myself out of a full-time gig. Willis hired me.
Willis was in Washington state with her youngest daughter a few weeks later. They drove a few hours — both ways — to share lunch with me at Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant during my lunch break from the gym.
At the time, I thought it was pretty cool for somebody to drive a distance to have lunch with somebody they had never met. But, as I have found out through covering Willis’ volleyball teams, that is who she is. She cares about humans.
I didn’t get to work under Willis for very long as she retired from the paper months after I arrived.
On March 1, I will celebrate my 16th year at the Kodiak Daily Mirror. I want to thank Willis, regardless if I was the only applicant or not, for hiring me and letting me make Kodiak my home.
NFL PICKS
Fifteen. That’s the number of combined points that decided the greatest round of playoffs in NFL history.
What a weekend. The four-game weekend was capped by unbeleivable performances by the Chiefs and the Bills. The fourth quarter of that game was so wild that I’ve rewatched it a few times.
It’s a shame that Josh Allen and the Bills didn’t get an opportunity in overtime. Take a hint, NFL, it’s time to change the overtime rule. A coin flip should not have decided a game of that magnitude.
My preseason Super Bowl picks — Bills and Packers — were sent packing in the divisional round. My sleeper pick — the 49ers — are still alive.
I went 2-2 in the Divisional round, which puts me at 7-2 heading into Sunday’s championship games.
CINCINNATI at KANSAS CITY, 11 A.M.
Tennessee sacked Joe Burrow nine times, but the second-year quarterback moved on to the next round. Unfortunately, protection like that will not cut it against the Chiefs.
The Bengals have exciting young players, but the Chiefs have fun and experienced players. Kansas City wins this going away ... CHIEFS 45, BENGALS 21.
SAN FRANCISCO at L.A. RAMS, 2:30 P.M.
The NFC West was tough this season. Three of the four teams made the playoffs. Two are still alive. One will be heading to the Super Bowl.
The 49ers have owned the Rams of late, winning the last six matchups. Sean McVay finds a way to break through ... RAMS 28, 49ers 24.
