A noticeable change has happened to the Northern Lights Conference Wrestling Championships.
Instead of the tournament being conducted over two days, the action will occur all in a day.
Kodiak coach Junior Valladolid — a past star for the Bears — said this would be the first time that the postseason tournament will be squeezed into one day. That day is Saturday at Soldotna High School.
“It is going to be a marathon,” Valladolid said.
Switching from a two-day to a one-day tournament aligns the NLC with Division I’s other three conferences. The Cook Inlet, Mid-Alaska and Southeast conference tournaments have always been one day.
That was at a disadvantage for the wrestlers in the NLC.
“They got to see our entrants on Friday so they could mess with their lineup on Saturday,” Valladolid said. “I just wish they would have made it where everybody had to submit their roster by Friday. Then we could still have a two-day tournament and give these guys some rest in between.”
Some wrestlers could reach the maximum of six matches allowed in a day. Valladolid hopes his grapplers will not have to have that many matches.
Kodiak will be represented with 10 — five boys and five girls — at regions. This is the Bears’ smallest region roster since Valladolid took over the program in 2016.
The season started with promise as 22 wrestlers were in the mat room. Unfortunately, due to health and various reasons, the roster shrunk throughout the season.
“These are the tough ones who stuck it out,” Valladolid said. “This is the team right now. It is a small group.”
Valladolid hopes at least half of the 10 will qualify for the Division I state tournament. The top five boys and top two girls in each weight bracket earn automatic berths to Anchorage. Also, for this tournament a school can enter up to three wrestlers in each weight class. It used to be two. That’s huge for teams like Soldotna, Colony, Palmer and Wasilla that all possess considerably more wrestlers than Kodiak.
“It hurts us,” Valladolid said.
The veteran coach said Sawyer Stevens and Megan Cornett have chances to place well.
Stevens has been stung by late-match defeats throughout the entire season. Valladolid said he has held third-period leads against top opponents this season but hasn’t been able to close the door.
“Sawyer is right there,” Valladolid said. “Hopefully, this is the tournament where he puts it all together and closes matches.”
Cornett, at at-large selection to last year’s state tournament, has taken advantage of Alaska adding a 100-pound weight class for girls. She aims to build off a solid regular season where she placed second at the John Tobin Invitational and fourth at the Lancer Smith Memorial Tournament.
“She has grown into the new weight,” Valladolid said.
He has high hopes, though, for everybody on his roster.
“It takes one tournament — a couple good matches really — to make a difference,” he said. “The first round is going to be big. It might set them up for success, and it might get their emotions up or down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.