Friday, Dec. 17
Boys basketball: Kodiak vs. Service at the Service Tip-Off Tournament at Service High School in Anchorage, 5:45 p.m.
Girls basketball: Kodiak vs. Lumen at the Lumen Christi Tournament in Anchorage, 5 p.m.
Hockey: Kodiak vs. Kenai at the Baranof Park ice rink, 8 p.m.
Wrestling: Kodiak at the Division I State Championships at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Boys basketball: Kodiak at the Service Tip-Off Tournament at Service High School in Anchorage.
Girls basketball: Kodiak vs. Birchwood at the Lumen Christi Tournament in Anchorage, 11 a.m.
Hockey: Kodiak vs. Kenai at the Baranof Park ice rink, 9 a.m.
Wrestling: Kodiak at the Division I State Championships at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
