Ashlyn Bolen left Baranof Field on a windy Saturday morning having never tasted defeat in regular-season Northern Lights Conference softball games.
Following Kodiak’s dominating 15-0 and 19-0 weekend NLC victories over Houston, Kodiak’s star senior center fielder capped her career with a sparkling 26-0 regular-season NLC record against Homer, Houston, Palmer, Soldotna, Kenai and Redington.
Friday’s and Saturday’s victories pushed Kodiak’s NLC regular-season win streak to 39 — a mark that dates back to when Bolen was still in middle school playing in Kodiak Little League.
“It feels amazing,” Bolen said. “I didn’t know this year if we would be able to keep that streak going, and we kept it going better than we have the past few years. It has been absolutely incredible.”
Kodiak hasn’t just won; it has crushed NLC competition this season. In the 10 wins, the Bears have outscored the opposition 150-14. The closest gap was an eight-run victory over Homer, the reigning seven-time conference champions.
“I think we just have a mentality that I haven’t seen or noticed from any other team. There is nothing that tears us down ... We just have such a strong mentality that I have never seen and a bond that is absolutley unbreakable.”
Bolen gets things started from the leadoff spot in Kodiak’s order. And when she gets on base, her stay isn’t long — swiping second, third and sometimes home. In 27 games this season, she has stolen a team-leading 59 bags en route to a team-best 49 runs.
“For me personally, base running is the highlight of every game. ... I am so eager to get on base,” Bolen said. “I’m just so excited about base running, and we work on it a lot. It is something that we definitely outshine other teams with.”
Want more statistics? Try these. Bolen is third on the team in batting average (.677) and on-base percentage (.721), trailing only Shanoah Spear and Hailee Henslee in those categories.
Even more impressive than those numbers is she has only struck out in two of her 86 plate appearances.
As the only senior on the team, Bolen has embraced the leadership role.
“She is a big presence on and off the field,” Kodiak first-year coach Lauren Crall said. “She is our captain and has done a great job keeping spirits up. This team has been very unified. We are going to miss her.”
Even though Kodiak has dominated regular-season games since 2019, Homer has upset the Bears at the NLC tournament.
The Mariners have won the past four tournaments and the last seven conference crowns. Kodiak’s last title was in 2014 before a tournament was created.
“We want it so bad. I keep telling the girls that we have lost to Homer six or seven times in a row. Let’s not make it a seventh. We are so ready for regions.”
Games like Kodiak encountered on Friday and Saturday enables the team to practice specific skills.
Both games against Houston were called after the third inning due to the mercy rule.
In Friday’s game, Danica Howell unleashed a double and drove in three, while Spear, Bolen and Farmer all plated two. Farmer’s production came on an inside-the-park home run in Kodiak’s five-run first inning.
Spear fanned four in three no-hit innings.
Howell struck out five of the nine batters she faced in Saturday’s win.
“It doesn’t matter who we play. We play the same,” Crall said. “We don’t ever let up. We play how we play. We are trying to make it state. We are playing like we are preparing for state.”
The NLC Championships begins Thursday in Homer.
The top two teams in the tournament qualify for the Division II State Championships that start June 1 in Anchorage.
As the top seed, Kodiak received an opening-round bye and will play the winner between Soldotna and Homer at 2 p.m. Thursday.
No. 2 seed Palmer awaits the winner between Kenai and Houston at 4:30 p.m.
The championship game of the double-elimination tournament is 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Game 1 — No. Soldotna vs. No. 5 Homer, 9 a.m.
Game 2 — No. 3 Kenai vs. No. 6 Houston, 11:30 a.m.
Game 3 — No. 1 Kodiak vs. winner Game 1, 2 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 2 Palmer vs. winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.
