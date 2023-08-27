The last time Kodiak and Homer met in a conference game on the gridiron was in 2014. It was epic.
Fullback Isagani Galindez — all 5 feet, 2 inches and 160 pounds of him — scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown that tied the game at 20 with 8 minutes, 33 seconds left in the game. His ensuing two-point conversion run put Kodiak up by two points.
Kodiak preserved its first win of the season when Trisan Eluska scooped up a Homer fumble inside the Bears’ 10-yard line. The Bears picked up one first down and then ran out the clock at a rainy Joe Floyd Track and Field.
Galindez had a career day, rushing for a pair of touchdowns and 87 yards on 16 carries.
“My linemen were all blocking great,” Galindez told the KDM after the game. “It is all thanks to them.”
Friday’s Mid Alaska Conference battle between Kodiak and Homer wasn’t as close as the 2014 encounter. The Mariners won 52-0 at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
Even though both coaches were not on the field in 2014, they were happy to rekindle a conference rivalry.
The two teams played yearly from 2003 to 2014 as members of the Northern Lights Conference. The nonconference meetings became less important when Homer dropped from Division II to Division III in 2015.
The stakes are back up. This is Kodiak’s first season in the Division III Mid Alaska Conference.
“I haven’t been around long enough to know about the rivalry, but I’m glad that Kodiak is in our conference. They are a good fit for the conference,” fifth-year Homer coach Justin Zank said.
Zank’s crew pushed their winning streak over Kodiak to three games — Homer won 42-30 last season and 34-0 in 2021. Both those games were played in Homer. This time, the Mariners had to take the long — and often brutal — ferry ride to The Rock.
The ride was smooth, and Homer’s players had shaken off their sea legs in time for kick-off.
“We have gone to Homer the last two years and have taken that ferry ride,” Kodiak third-year coach Taylor Masterson said. “They rode the ferry this year, and we were thankful we were not on that end. But, I tell you what, we looked like we came off the ferry this week.”
Kodiak fumbled on its first two offensive snaps. The Bears regained possession of the first fumble but didn’t on the second.
Turnovers were the theme for the opening half as Kodiak turned the ball over four times — two fumbles and two interceptions — and trailed 38-0 at halftime.
“It wasn’t the start we wanted and especially not when we are already not in a position to go make big plays,” Masterson said. “Basically, we played defense on our side of the field 80 percent of the time.”
Homer pitched its first shutout of the season after starting with nonconference wins over Barrow (38-12) and Redington (66-16). The Mariners’ defense was stifling, holding the Bears to 12 yards of total offense and no passing yards. Kodiak runners were tackled behind the line of scrimmage 11 times, while their longest rushing attempt was a 10-yard gain by Nathan Bungay late in the fourth quarter. Bungay led Kodiak with 27 yards on 11 totes.
“I thought the defense played extremely well tonight,” Zank said. “I think it was the most complete game that we have played as a defense yet.”
Homer dual-threat quarterback Preston Stanislaw rushed for a game-high 124 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 73 yards and a touchdown. That was just in one half. Stanislaw was relieved by Chris Martishev in the second half. Martishev flashed in his backup role, rushing for 99 yards on 10 carries. His three kneeldowns at the end of the game dropped him under 100 yards.
Sticking to the ground game was something different for Homer.
“We’ve been throwing a little bit more, and this week, we wanted to get the ground game going. That was a point of emphasis going into this game,” Zank said.
Kodiak’s bright spots came on defense. Senior defensive back Martin Canaveral picked off a pass for the second week in a row, while the defense made a goal-line stand in the second quarter when Stanislaw fumbled at the 1-yard-line.
“He (Martin) has been consistent,” Masterson said. “He is in the right place.”
Kodiak (0-1 conference, 0-3 overall) now turns its attention to Redington, also 0-1 in conference, 0-3 overall). That game kicks 6 p.m. Friday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
“That should be a more competitive game,” Masterson said.
MARINERS 52, KODIAK 0
Homer 16 22 8 6 — 52
Kodiak 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
Hom — Burns 9 pass from Stanislaw (Stanislaw run), 9:22
Hom — Tappan 1 run (Stanislaw run), 3:26
Second quarter
Hom — Stanislaw 20 run (Tappan run), 4:59
Hom — Tappan 4 run (run failed), 3:58
Hom — Stanislaw 13 run (Stanislaw run), 1:34
Third quarter
Hom — Martishev 13 run (Martishev run), 2:24
Hom — Martishev 19 run (run failed), 7:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Homer — Stanislaw 16-124, Tappan 10-23, Matishev 10-99. Kodiak — Bungay 11-27, Anderson 12-(-16), Loya 3-4, Macapugay 1-(-8), Pascua 4-5.
Passing: Homer — Stanislaw 7-12-1-1 — 73. Kodiak — Anderson 0-5-0-2 — 0.
Receiving: Homer — Burns 2-37, Tappan 2-13, Reutov 1-23.
SCOREBOARD
Week 3
Division III
Kenai 54, Redington 14
Homer 52, Kodiak 0
Barrow 12, Houston 6
Division II
Eagle River36, West Valley 12
Wasilla 13, Chugiak 7
West Anchorage 34, Lathrop 20
Soldotna 76, Palmer 7
Dimond 24, North Pole 15
Division I
Bartlett 56, Juneau 21
Colony 33, Service 25
East Anchorage 42, South Anchorage 14
Week 4
Division III
Homer at Kenai
Houston at West Valley
Redington at Kodiak
Division II
Chugiak at Lathrop
Eagle River at Palmer
Chugiak at Lathrop
Wasilla at North Pole
Soldotna at Bartlett
Division I
East Anchorage at Bothell (Wash.)
Colony at South Anchorage
Dimond at West Anchorage
Juneau at Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.