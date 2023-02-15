Sportswriters — even hometown scribes — are supposed to be partial. We are not there to be fans but to tell the story of games.
I couldn’t help but smile on Friday. Why? The Kodiak girls couldn’t miss. Nearly every shot the girls put up went in. It was unbelievable. They were on a hot streak similar to the stretch Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers is currently on.
It added up to a 57-43 victory over Palmer.
Here are some numbers that make Friday’s victory significant:
• The win snapped a 22-game Northern Lights Conference regular-season winless drought.
• The 57 points scored is the most put up by a Kodiak girls team since the team dropped 50 points in three straight games during the 2018-2019 season.
• Avie Arevalo’s 19 points were the most scored by a Kodiak girl since Leslie Spear went for 23 against Soldotna in a loss at the 2021 NLC Championships.
• Kate Holland added 15 points, which made Friday’s game the first time since the 2018-19 season that two Kodiak players scored more than 13 points. At the 2019 regional tournament, Avery Kreischer (18 points) and Spear (13) achieved the feat in a victory over Palmer.
• The 10 girls who suited up for the game had never won an NLC contest.
“It was a good day. I don’t know what we shot. The ball was just falling,” second-year Kodiak coach Monica Claridge said. “You don’t get a lot of games like that.”
You have to cherish them when they do happen.
LAST WEEK IN THE NLC
BOYS
Colony (13-4 overall, 6-0 NLC) — Colony is not slowing down. The Knights pushed their winning streak to nine games and remained undefeated in the NLC with narrow victories over Wasilla (63-61) and ACS (60-55).
Up next: Palmer (late Tuesday) and Soldotna (Friday and Saturday).
Wasilla (8-5, 4-1) — Having dropped four straight, the Warriors are in a mid-season slump. Wasilla dropped a pair of games last week, losing to Colony (63-61) and top-ranked East Anchorage (66-54). The T-Birds are 15-1.
Up next: Grace Christian (late Tuesday) and Kodiak (Friday and Saturday).
ACS (10-9, 3-3) — ACS split a pair of conference games over the past week, beating Palmer (60-39) and losing to Colony (60-55).
Up next: Idle this week.
Kodiak (8-7, 3-3) — By winning five of its last six games, Kodiak has bounced over .500 for the first time this season. Last week, the Bears fell to Service (55-49) and swept Palmer (63-55 and 72-62).
Up next: Wasilla (Friday and Saturday).
Soldotna (5-12, 1-5) — Soldotna had a light schedule last week, picking up a victory over 3A Nikiski (65-55).
Up next: Colony (Friday and Saturday).
Palmer (1-16, 0-5) — The Moose absorbed three losses last week, falling to ACS (60-39) and Kodiak (63-55 and 72-62).
Up next: Colony (late Tuesday), Thunder Mountain (Thursday) and Juneau (Friday).
GIRLS
ACS (13-2, 4-0) — ACS topped Palmer (score not reported), Lathrop (78-36) and Colony (87-46) over the past week. The top-ranked Lions are averaging 75 points per game and have eclipsed 80 points three times.
Up next: Idle this week.
Wasilla (14-2, 3-2) — Wasilla bounced back from a conference loss to Colony (57-54) by winning the 45th Annual Valdez Elks Tournament. Layla Hayes was named tournament MVP.
Up next: Kodiak (Friday and Saturday).
Colony (12-5, 4-2) — Colony followed its huge win over NLC rival Wasilla (57-54) with its second loss to ACS (87-46) this season.
Up next: Palmer (late Tuesday) and Soldotna (Friday and Saturday).
Soldotna ( 8-11, 2-3) — Soldotna placed fifth at the Lady Grizzly Hardwood Classic last week. The Stars beat Lumen Christi (50-42), and lost to host Grace Christian (46-37) and Tikigaq (61-54).
Up next: Colony (Friday and Saturday)
Palmer (3-14, 1-4) — Palmer snapped a 12-game losing streak by topping Kodiak (41-38). Before that win, the Moose lost to ACS (score not reported) and Kodiak (57-38) last week.
Up next: Colony (late Tuesday) and Chugiak (Saturday).
Kodiak (1-9, 1-5) — Kodiak played one of its finest games in years, beating Palmer (57-43) last week. The victory snapped a 22-game regular-season conference losing skid. The Bears had a chance to sweep the Moose but fell in a tightly-contested game on Saturday (41-38).
Up next: Eagle River (Thursday) and Wasilla (Friday and Saturday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.