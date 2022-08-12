Pepper Jack was a criminal. That is how the pup ended up a member of the Clarkston Zoo.
A decade ago, PJ — that is what the humans in the Zoo most commonly called him — roamed the hood. The friendly pup that he was made friends with everybody. He loved to greet people with licks.
His wandering ways landed him in doggie jail. A lot. He became too much for his first owners to handle and ended up a resident of the Kodiak Animal Shelter. He didn’t stay there long.
While on a summer baseball trip to Anchorage, Lady Human texted a photo of a pup. The image looked similar to our other dog, which I initially thought was Gizmo. But, it wasn’t as the following text read, “Can we get him?”
For those who know Lady Human, “no” isn’t an answer regarding animals. I’m glad.
Since 2015, Pepper Jack, a Japanese chin, has been an everyday part of our lives and on most Fridays a part of yours as I shared his — and his housemates — shenanigans. Oh, what fun they had.
Here comes the part that I hate to tell. Warning: Grab a tissue.
Over the past month, Pepper Jack decided he didn’t want to eat. Despite Lady Human’s loving dedication to force feed him, the pup we called “biggie boy” wasn’t big anymore.
Constant veterinary trips didn’t yield improvement. Instead, his trail-walk sniffing and chin-spin playing halted. Seeing a dog — scratch that, best friend — decline is heartbreaking.
On Tuesday, we made the decision no pet owner wants to make. We put our 15-year-old — he might have been a few years younger — down.
Tears were shed. A lot. It still stings days later and probably still will years later.
Mornings have been the hardest. Since Gizmo’s passing in 2019, Pepper Jack sat in my lap while I drank a protein shake and watched the MLB Network. It was the best 20 minutes of my day.
I’ll miss Lady Human scolding me for letting him slurp out of mud puddles, his rolling in grass and his evening kisses on my nose.
I won’t miss how stubborn that boy was. He hated when it rained, would turn into a statue if we didn’t walk in the direction he wanted to go and would take forever to do his end-of-the-day business.
The day he passed, the Mariners outlasted the Yankees 1-0 in 13 innings. It was an instant classic. I want to think that was a gift from Pepper Jack to help dry the tears.
Thank you for letting me share him with you the past seven years.
Rest in peace, Pepper Jack. Tell Gizmo hi!
