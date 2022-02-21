Facing state power Wasilla, Kodiak’s girls could have mailed it in and moved on to their next set of basketball games.
Nobody would have blamed them for doing so, especially since they had lost 11 out of the last 12 games to Wasilla by a margin of 40.1 points — the victory during that stretch was by forfeit in 2015.
That wasn’t the case Friday night. Led by a few banked 3-pointers and spirited play, Kodiak stayed within distance of Wasilla in a 50-36 Northern Lights Conference loss at Kodiak High School.
It was the closest game Kodiak has played against its Mat-Su Valley rival since topping them three times in its undefeated 2013-2014 season.
How about another encouraging number. An Avie Arevalo layup pulled Kodiak to within nine points with 5:28 remaining in the contest.
Friday’s performance was by far the best of the season for a 3-15 squad that is on the rise.
“They played with heart, intensity and fire,” Kodiak co-head coach Monica Claridge said. “You can see we have improved a lot. We are definitely a much better team — and a different team — than we were at the beginning of the season.”
Arevalo — a speedy junior point guard — led the way. Using a signature hesitation move to the hoop, where she would step back before exploding to the rim, Arevalo popped for a career-high 15 points.
She entered Friday as one of three Kodiak players averaging at least 5 points per game.
“It was quite impressive,” Claridge said.
Senior guard Marielle Mangrobang — the team’s leading scorer at 6.4 points per game — dropped 10 points. She hit three of Kodiak’s four triples. Mangrobang and senior Kyla Quiambao each banked in long balls.
“They called the banks. They told me that they called the banks,” Claridge said.
“We definitely focused a lot on shooting the last couple of weeks in practice. They knocked them down, and that is a momentum gainer, switcher.”
After getting outscored 12-2 in the opening quarter, Kodiak nearly played even with Wasilla the rest of the way. Only getting outscored by four. It was 23-13 at halftime and 36-26 after the third quarter.
Arevalo’s fourth-quarter bucket cut Wasilla’s lead to 41-32. A pair of layla Hays’ free throws at the 4:57 mark pushed the Warriors’ lead back to double-digits. The lead remained above 10 points the rest of the way.
Hays pumped in a game-high 20 points.
Kodiak kept the game close by hustling for every loose ball and soaring for each rebound against a taller Wasilla squad.
“That is the standard. Whenever you step on the floor, you are going to give it your all when you are there,” Kodiak co-head coach Taylor Masterson said.
SATURDAY
The loose balls that went Kodiak’s way on Friday went Wasilla’s way on Saturday.
The Warriors won 61-20 to improve to 13-2, 4-1 in the NLC.
With a noticeable height advantage, Wasilla pilled up offensive rebounds and dominated inside the paint. Two of Kodiak’s post players — Serenity Bushell and Shanoah Spear — missed the two games due to injuries.
“We are really, really shorthanded at that position,” Claridge said. “We did a really good job boxing out yesterday (Friday). We got to the boards more than they did. They crashed the boards a little bit harder today (Saturday).”
Guard Maylee Anderson went for a game-high 18 points, while Layla Hays contributed 16 points..
Quiambao paced Kodiak with six points.
Kodiak’s seniors Mangrobang, Quiambao, Melazzia Vizcocho, Shula Matchian, Beatrize Gumtang, Gabreall Craig and Anastasia Solomon were recognized before the game. All seven seniors played in their final home game.
“We are still building our leadership and our culture. The biggest thing that we have asked for from our seniors is intensity,” Masterson said. “At some point, they have to command the floor, and I think that is something that we have established in them — what can you do to be a better teammate today? That is something that we have seen grown from them.”
Kodiak concludes the regular season at Anchorage Christian Friday and Saturday. In its first season in the NLC, ACS is 5-0 in conference, 14-3 overall. ACS was moved to the 4A classification this season after winning the last four 3A state titles.
Friday
WARRIORS 50, BEARS 36
Wasilla 12 11 13 14 — 50
Kodiak 2 11 13 10 — 36
Wasilla (50) — Mears 0 0-0 0, Anderson 3 2-3 8, Cox 1 3-4 5, Breshears 1 1-2 4, Alley 2 0-0 4, Devine 0 0-2 0, Gittlein 1 0-0 3, Apthorp 1 0-0 2, L. Hays 8 4-5 20, B. Hays 2 0-1 4. Totals: 19 10-17 50.
Kodiak (36) — Arevalo 6 3-6 15, Blanco 0 1-2 1, Holland 0 1-4 1, Mangrobang 3 1-2 10, Quiambao 1 0-0 3, Gumtang 0 0-0 0, Solomon 2 2-4 6. Totals: 12 8-18 36.
3-point goals: Wasilla 2 (Breshears, Gittlein); Kodiak 4 (Mangrobang 3, Quiambao). Fouls: Wasilla 20, Kodiak 12. Fouled out — none.
Junior varsity: Wasilla 43, Kodiak 10. Kate Holland seven points for Kodiak.
Saturday
WARRIORS 61, BEARS 20
Wasilla 18 16 17 10 — 61
Kodiak 7 5 5 3 — 20
Wasilla (61) — Mears 2 0-2 4, Seidi 0 3-4 3, Anderson 8 0-0 18, Cox 1 0-0 3, Breshears 0 0-0 0, Alley 0 2-2 2, Michael 0 0-0 0, Devine 0 1-2 1, Polty 0 0-0 0, Gittlein 0 2-2 2, Apthorp 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-1 0, Kauffman 2 0-0 4, L, Hays 7 2-3 16, B. Hays 4 0-0 8. Totals: 24 10-16 61.
Kodiak (20) — Arevaki 2 0-0 4, Blanco 1 0-0 2, Holland 0 1-2 1, Nero 1 0-0 3, Mangrobang 1 0-0 3, Vizcocho 0 0-2 0, Matchian 0 0-0 0, Quiambao 3 0-2 6, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Amodo 0 0-0 0, Gumtang 0 0-0 0, Howell 0 0-0 0, Crag 0 0-0 0, Solomon 0 1-5 1. Totals: 8 2-11 20.
3-point goals: Wasilla 3 (Anderson 2, Cox); Kodiak 2 (Nero, Mangrobang). Fouls: Wasilla 14, Kodiak 14. Fouled out — none.
Junior varsity: Wasilla 39, Kodiak 10. Danica Howell four points for Kodiak.
