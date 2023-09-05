Inspired by the thunderous “defense” chants from the sideline and the stands at Joe Floyd Track and Field, Kodiak’s defensive unit made the program’s biggest stop since 2019.
When they did, the celebration started and never ended.
By halting Redington’s comeback attempt with 26 seconds left on a failed fourth down pass from Kodiak’s 25-yard-line, the Bears ended a lengthy losing skid with a 28-24 Mid-Alaska Conference victory Friday evening.
This was Kodiak’s first win since the final game of the 2019 season, snapping a 16-game losing skid. What happens when a drought of that magnitude ends? An ice bath. And who received the water dousing? Third-year coach Taylor Masterson.
“I am really happy for the guy. All of us play for him,” junior running back Nathan Bungay said. “We all try our hardest to win for him.”
Kodiak’s workhorse runner carried the load against Redington, racking up 179 yards and two touchdowns — 2 and 44 yards — on 25 carries. He was on the field as a cornerback when Christian Ingraham’s fourth-down pass down the middle hit the turf. That was the game’s most significant moment, as Redington had scored 16 unanswered points and driven 66 yards in 90 excruciating seconds.
Nobody said cracking the win column would be easy. And it wasn’t. The game had a combined 703 total yards of offense and 27 first downs.
“I was nervous, but I had to keep my head up and just play football,” Bungay said.
Bungay wasn’t the only one who had nerves. The clock couldn’t have ticked any slower for Masterson, who was hired in 2021 after years of being an assistant coach for Barrow.
Fun fact: Masterson’s first victory as an assistant coach was against Redington.
“This is the confidence builder that we needed,” Masterson said.
Kodiak entered Friday’s first-ever game against Redington, having only scored six points in three games. The Bears had eight points six minutes into the game when Jax Loya rumbled in from 17 yards out and Robert Anderson rushed in the two-point conversion.
Bungay’s two second-quarter scores pushed Kodiak’s lead to 20-8 at halftime.
“This means a lot. I’ve never experienced a win before,” Anderson, a junior, said. “I’m in a loss for words. Kind of sad, kind of happy.”
Bungay echoed those thoughts.
“It feels amazing. All my middle-school life, I wanted to win at least one game for the high school,” Bungay said. “Now it came true.”
Kodiak (1-3) rushed for 291 yards on 45 carries. The offense tallied 391 yards — all season highs.
Anderson passed for 100 yards, completing 6 of 11 passes. He added another 61 yards on the ground on 15 carries. His 26-yard rushing touchdown to begin the third quarter put Kodiak up 28-8.
“Our offensive line was able to dominate the game, and that was what we expected,” Masterson said. “We told Nathan he was going to get opportunities … and we gave him the ball.”
What was looking like a route turned into a nailbiter. Ingraham and receiver Jake Murdock are to thank for that.
Ingraham passed for 217 yards, with 156 of those yards being hauled in by Murdock on six receptions. The two completed a 61-yard touchdown for Redington’s opening score in the second quarter.
Ingraham went back to work in the fourth quarter. His eight-yard scoring run and successful two-point conversion with 9 minutes left cut Kodiak’s lead to 28-16. A possession later, Ingraham hooked up with Thomas Swalling for a 44-yard catch and run score. Ingraham punched in the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to four.
Kodiak picked up one first down before Connor Hughes’ 32-yard punt pinned Redington at its 9-yard line with 2:06 remaining in the game.
Redington (0-2 conference, 0-4 overall) didn’t stay there long. Ingraham picked up runs of 17, 14 and 21 yards in navigating to Kodiak’s 16 with 55 ticks left. After two consecutive incomplete throws to the right corner of the end zone, Ingraham was flushed from the pocket for a 9-yard loss. That set up 4th-and-19 from the 25. Ingraham’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete with 26 seconds left.
That was Kodiak’s fifth and most important fourth-down stop of the contest. Masterson credited Wyatt Delgado for the defensive success. He had a monster impact in his first game of the season.
“He was basically chasing Ingraham around. … He made that kid run for his life basically the whole entire game,” Masterson said.
At 1-1 in the Mid Alaska Conference, Kodiak is in the thick of the postseason race. The top four teams in the six team conference advance to the postseason. The Bears finish the regular season at Barrow (Sept. 16), at Houston (Sept. 23) and home to Kenai (Sept. 29).
“We have to go win one more to be in the conversation,” Masterson said. “You go win two, and you are automatically in. That is what we are aiming for.”
BEARS 28, HUSKIES 24
Redington 0 8 0 16 - 24
Kodiak 8 12 8 0 - 28
First quarter
Kod — Loya 17 run (Anderson run), 6:23
Second quarter
Kod — Bungay 2 run (run failed), 9:28
Red — Murdock 61 pass from Ch. Ingraham (Swalling run), 7:08
Kod — Bungay 44 run (run failed), 2:00
Third quarter
Kod — Anderson 26 run (Pascua run), 10:01
Fourth quarter
Red — Ch. Ingraham 8 run (Ch. Ingraham run), 9:26
Red — Swalling 44 pass from Ch. Ingraham (Ch. Ingraham run), 6:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Redington — Ch. Ingraham 12-64, Swalling 9-31. Kodiak — Bungay 25-179, Anderson 15-61, Macapugay 1-4, Loya 2-26, Hughes 1-10, Pascua 1-11.
Passing: Redington — Ch. Ingraham 11-29-0-2 - 217. Kodiak - Anderson 6-11-1-0 - 100.
Receiving: Redington — Flores 1-12, Saxton 1-6, Murdock 6-156, Swalling 2-54. Kodiak — Canaveral 2-32, Macapugay 2-40, Hughes 2-28.
SCOREBOARD
Week 4
Division III
Kenai 29, Homer 8
Houston 14, West Valley 8
Kodiak 28, Redington 24
Division II
Lathrop 45, Chugiak 20
Eagle River 22, Palmer 14
North Pole 22, Wasilla 21
Soldotna 62, Bartlett 19
Division I
North Creek (Wash.) 28, East Anchorage 7
South Anchorage 31, Colony 23
Aiea (Hawaii) 33, West Anchorage 26
Service 54, Juneau 14
Week 5
Division III
Barrow at Redington
Palmer at Homer
Kenai at Houston
Division II
South Anchorage at Chugiak
Eagle River at Lathrop
North Pole at West Valley
Palmer at Homer
Wasilla at Soldotna
Division I
Colony at East Anchorage
West Anchorage at Bartlett
Service at Dimond
Juneau at Moorepark (Calif. )
