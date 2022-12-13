Jackson Krug had his best statistical game for Lassen College in Friday’s 71-61 men’s basketball victory over West Hills Coalinga in the Modesto Tournament in California.
The 6-foot-6 freshman wing filled the box score with six points (3 for 6), three rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal.
Krug followed that with two points (1 for 7), two rebounds and a block in a 72-64 loss to Ohlone.
In the tournament opener, Krug missed both his shots from the field in a 79-52 loss to Fresno.
“Other than the Fresno game, we competed well against some really good teams. We still have a lot of work to do, but hopefully, we can carry some of the positive momentum we created into the break and into the start of conference,” said Lassen coach Will Freedman told the school’s website. .
Krug — a 2022 graduate of Kodiak High School and two-time Northern Lights Conference first-team selection — has hit six or more points in four of his 15 games this season. He is averaging 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting at 37.5% clip from the floor and 23.8% from 3-point land.
Lassen (5-10) is off until Jan. 7, when it opens Golden Valley Conference play against Siskiyous.
Dawson Bunch — a 2021 graduate of Kodiak High — tallied an assist in the Great Falls Americans’ 3-2 victory over the Sheridan Hawks Saturday in Wyoming.
In his second season for the Montana-based Junior hockey club, Bunch is seventh on the team in points (10). He has five goals and five assists in 25 games.
Great Falls (11-13-1-0) is at the Wausau (Wisconsin) Cyclones on Dec. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.