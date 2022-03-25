Kodiak’s best season in two decades came to an abrupt end Friday at the 4A state basketball tournament.
The Bears went scoreless for the final 2 minutes, 27 seconds, and watched their five-point lead turn into a 48-45 loss to Palmer in a consolation game at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Seventh-seeded Palmer took the lead for good on an Antoni Sheldon 3-pointer with 1:18 left, then added a pair of Arin Mathis free throws to knock off third-seeded Kodiak for the first time in five tries this season. The Moose advance to Saturday’s fourth-place game against West Valley at 10:30 a.m.
Kodiak concludes its spectacular season with a 19-5 record and finished tied for seventh at the state tournament with Juneau.
State tournament wins have been difficult to come by for Kodiak since the program beat East Anchorage in the 2001 state championship game that capped off an undefeated season. Since that win, Kodiak has dropped 18 straight games at the big dance. That’s eight trips to the state tournament without advancing to the third day.
The Bears were in position to end the drought when John Ticman swiped the ball at halfcourt and found Mason Mullan for a breakaway layup for a 45-40 lead with 2:27 left.
Kodiak was ready to celebrate. But, so was Palmer.
Back-to-back long balls by Elzavier Bradley and Sheldon erased the deficit and put the Moose in front by one point.
Kodiak missed three game-tying free throws in the final 97 seconds but still had a chance to send the game into overtime.
Following Mathis’ two from the stripe, the Bears brought the ball up with 17 seconds left but, after passing the ball around the perimeter, only got off a 2-point shot as time expired.
That ended a season full of magical moments, from Shawn Case’s two buzzer-beating game-winners and the program’s first Northern Lights Conference title since 2014. The Bears entered their first state tournament since 2017 with a 19-3 record - the best since the 2000-2001 season - and lofty expectations.
A late-game 16-0 run by South Anchorage in Wednesday’s opener sent Kodiak to the consolation bracket with a 52-33 loss. That stung, but Friday's loss stung even worse.
Shawn Case - the second-leading scorer on the team - rolled his ankle early in the second quarter and never returned. Frankie Marcelo, a first-team all-NLC guard, was removed from the game midway through the first and watched for the final 28 minutes from the bench.
Mullan stepped up in their place, putting together his finest performance of the season. The senior from Port Lions was everywhere, hitting several big-time second-half shots to finish with a season-high 12 points, three steals and four rebounds.
Senior Jackson Krug led Kodiak with 14 points while adding seven rebounds. Ticman chipped in nine points that included drilling a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that tied the game at 14 entering the second quarter.
Kodiak didn’t have an answer for Bradley, Palmer’s big man who hit four triples and produced a game-high 24 points.
A Bradley bucket in the paint gave the Moose a 37-30 lead with 4 minutes left in the third. Kodiak closed out the quarter on an 8-0 run that was punctuated by a Mullans basket at the buzzer.
It was Mullan again that broke a fourth-quarter tie with a jumper. That triggered a 5-0 run that put Kodiak up 45-40. The Bears wouldn’t score again.
This was the final game for seniors Krug, Marcelo, Shawn Case, Mullan, Joren Valdez, Lyndon Dela Cruz and Brandon Dela Cruz.
MOOSE 48, BEARS 45
Palmer 14 14 9 11 - 48
Kodiak 14 12 12 7 - 45
Palmer (48) - Sheldon 1 0-0 3, Rothenbuhler 2 1-2 6, O’Brien 0 0-0 0, Galliher 3 0-0 7, Mathis 2 4-5 8, Bradley 9 2-2 24. Totals: 17 7-9 48.
Kodiak (45) - Holland 0 1-2 1, J. Ticman 4 0-0 9, Valdez 0 0-0 0, C. Case 1 0-1 2, Krug 5 1-1 14, S. Case 2 0-0 4, L. Dela Cruz 0 0-0 0, Marcelo 1 1-1 3, Mullan 6 0-2 12, K. Ticman 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 5-9 45.
3-point goals: Palmer 7 (Bradley 4, Sheldon, Rothenbuhler, Galliher); Kodiak 4 (Krug 3, J. Ticman). Fouls: Palmer 12, Kodiak 10. Fouled out - none.
