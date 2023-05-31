On Saturday, Kodiak players were celebrating on the Kenai Peninsula.
In Homer, Kodiak softball polished off an incredible run through the Northern Lights Conference by capturing the program’s first conference title since 2014.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On Saturday, Kodiak players were celebrating on the Kenai Peninsula.
In Homer, Kodiak softball polished off an incredible run through the Northern Lights Conference by capturing the program’s first conference title since 2014.
Up the road 82 miles in Kenai, Kodiak baseball held serve as the No. 1 seed to capture the program’s first Southcentral Conference title since 2011.
History was made for both programs. Why stop there?
This marks the first time since 1998 that Kodiak’s diamond sports are headed to state tournaments as conference champions.
Historic stuff for an island that has a rich history of baseball and soft ball.
“It’s been fun,” Kodiak baseball coach Jason Fox said. “We have been going to a couple of their games, and they have come to cheer us on to a couple of our games. It is kind of nice to kindle that sportsmanship and support for each other.”
When Thursday’s Southcentral Conference Championships opening round was rained out in Kenai, the baseball team drove to Homer to watch the softball team defeat Homer 14-12.
“It is always good to have them there,” sophomore softball player Kate Holland said. “They have their one special cheer, ‘Hip, hip,’ and the guys repeat ‘Horray.’ That is always fun to hear that.”
Kodiak softball coach Lauren Crall said her players have the baseball schedule memorized.
“The girls have it timed. Anytime we have a gap in our schedule, we really try to be there for them and support them, and they have been for us,” Crall said. “I think that has gone a long way for school spirit and sportsmanship.”
Kodiak baseball begins the state tournament at 12:30 p.m. Thursday against Petersburg at Wasilla High School Field.
Kodiak softball plays a doubleheader to begin Thursday’s state tournament, facing Juneau at 10 a.m. and North Pole at 12:15 p.m. at Cartee Fields in Anchorage.
Both programs will be rooting each other on from afar this weekend as they will attempt to achieve a first in program history — dual diamond state titles.
Division II State Championships
Baseball at Wasilla
Thursday
10 a.m. — Monroe vs. Kenai
12:30 p.m. — Kodiak vs. Petersburg
3:30 p.m. — North Pole vs. Houston
6 p.m. — Palmer vs. Soldotna
Softball at Cartee Fields in Anchorage
10 a.m. — Juneau vs. Kodiak and Delta vs. Sitka
12:15 p.m. — Kodiak vs. North Pole
2:45 p.m. — Sitka vs. kenai
5 p.m. — North Pole vs. Juneau and Kenai vs. Delta.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.