Through the first four innings of Friday’s baseball game against Grace Christian, Kodiak coach Jason Fox kept preaching to his guys to drive the ball to the opposite field.
Alex Holland did just that in the fifth and delivered the biggest — and spirit-lifting — hit of the young season. The junior’s two-out, inside-the-park grand slam put Kodiak in front and sparked the Bears to a 13-5 Southcentral Conference victory at Baranof Field.
Holland’s hit and the pitching of Malakai Olsen and Hunter Williams gave Kodiak — last season’s Division II state runner-up — its first victory of the season. It was also the first time the Bears reached the seventh inning and the 13 runs scored were one less than what had crossed the plate in the first six games.
“It was definitely a game of firsts,” Fox said. “It was nice to have a close game and for these guys to be into it.”
Holland’s slam highlighted a six-run fifth inning that sent Kodiak (1-2 conference, 1-6 overall) from a 5-3 deficit to a 9-5 lead — the team’s biggest cushion of the season.
With the bases loaded and the game knotted at 5, Holland lasered a line drive to right field that got past the diving fielder and rolled to the wall. Christian Rockenback scored. Olsen scored. Gage Lloring scored. Then Holland slid headfirst into home, just ahead of the relay throw.
He went to the dish looking to poke an opposite-field hit past the second baseman. But, he did much more than that, showcasing his speed to tour the bases.
“I didn’t see the rest. I just saw coach waving his arms to go,” Holland said. “I tried to put the gas to the pedal.”
From the leadoff spot, Holland finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs — he pushed across a run on a bases-loaded walk in Kodiak’s four-run sixth inning.
The grand slam was a welcome sight for Fox, who hasn’t had many opportunities this season to send runners home from his third-base coaching box. In the third inning, Kodiak left the bases loaded.
Fox knew he was waving Holland in when the cutoff throw went to second base instead of to the catcher.
“He has been taking a lot of cuts in practice trying to go the opposite way frequently,” Fox said. “He had a couple of not so great at-bats, and between innings, I just told him he needed to do what he had been doing in practice … and he smashed it.”
With the lead, Williams — in relief of Olsen — pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh innings to nail down the victory. Williams struck out three in three innings and gave up only one hit — a two-run single to Ky Gibbs in the fifth that put Grace up 5-3.
Olsen sat down four Grace batters while allowing five hits in four innings.
Grace was in command early thanks to big right-hander Laddy Elliott. The 6-foot-3 senior fanned eight — many coming in big spots — and scattered nine hits in 4 2/3 innings before running into trouble in the fifth after 97 pitches.
“He stepped up. I told him I needed him to throw for a while today. We are in the middle of an eight-game in 10-day stretch,” Grace first-year skipper Troy Hervey said. “He did a great job, but you could tell he was getting a little tired at the end.”
A Rockenbach two-out double — one of two hits for the senior outfielder — in the second scored Nate Baker, who reached on the first of his two infield singles, to even the score at 1. Grace (0-3 conference, 0-6 overall) went back up in the fourth on run-scoring singles from Colton Rager and Gibbs and went into the fifth only nine outs away from securing its first win of the season. Instead, Holland’s hit changed the complexion of the game.
“On turf, if that ball gets by you in the outfield, there is nobody behind you to back you up, and it is just going to keep going,” Hervey said. “He is fast and showed his speed.”
Grace’s trip to The Rock got off to a rocky start as the team’s equipment bag with its helmets and bats didn’t make it on the flight even though it was checked in. The Grizzlies players borrowed blue lids and bats from Kodiak.
“Everyone in Kodiak has been amazing,” said Hervey, who has spent the past six years coaching in college and in the Alaska Baseball League with the Eagle River Chinooks. “It was out of our control. We didn’t forget them. They just didn’t make it along with some of our personal clothes.”
The game also started rough for Kodiak as starting second baseman Tyler Christiansen injured his knee in the first inning when he collided with a Grace runner covering first base bag on a ground ball hit to the right side. He didn’t return after gingerly walking off the field.
But it ended beautifully, thanks to Holland.
“I’m just happy to get our first win. It was a real momentum shifter for us,” Holland said. “It was a good team win.”
Saturday’s nonconference game between Kodiak and Grace was canceled because of rain. At 5 p.m. today, Kodiak begins a two-game home series against defending Division II state and SCC champion Palmer. The Moose defeated the Bears in both the regional and state championship games.
