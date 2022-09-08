This weekend ushers in tennis to the Kodiak High School fall sports lineup.
Tennis makes its season debut Friday and Saturday at the Alaska High School Invitational in Anchorage.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This weekend ushers in tennis to the Kodiak High School fall sports lineup.
Tennis makes its season debut Friday and Saturday at the Alaska High School Invitational in Anchorage.
“This is just fun and for experience for the team,” Kodiak coach Steve Johnston wrote in an email. “Everyone plays, and we don’t necessarily try to keep to our lineup for the invitational.”
Kodiak is taking 11 players to Anchorage, including Moeyo Tanaka, who was one of two Bears to qualify for last year’s state tournament.
Tanaka teamed with Kori Longrich in the girls doubles bracket.
Joining Tanaka in Anchorage will be Scout DeVries, Samantha Eufemio, Tandy Ford-Roberts, Alexia Francisco, Edward Hernaez, Owen Magnuson, Erik Ostlund, Kalin Reed, Joresa Reyes and Lillian Wright.
Following the trip to Anchorage, Kodiak will be in the Mat-Su Valley to take on Region III foes Colony, Wasilla and Palmer.
VOLLEYBALL
Kodiak begins its trek through the Northern Lights Conference with a pair of home matches against Colony.
Friday’s match begins at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s match starts at noon.
Colony heads to The Rock with a 2-0 conference record, both wins coming against Soldotna.
Kodiak has not played a conference match this season, beginning with a mini tournament against Redington and a single match against Service.
FOOTBALL
Kodiak makes its second trip to the Kenai Peninsula for a Saturday nonconference game at Kenai.
The game kicks at 4 p.m.
Kodiak enters with an 0-3 record, while Kenai is 2-2, having logged wins against Palmer (24-6) and Homer (38-20).
The Bears lost last year’s game to the Kardinals 40-6. Kenai leads the all-time series 13-5.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kodiak has back-to-back meets this week. On Friday, the Bears compete at the ACS 3.2K Class Challenge in Anchorage, which Saturday’s George Plumley Invitational follows in Palmer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.