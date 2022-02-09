Kodiak’s run of five games in six days ended with a 50-35 nonconference girls basketball loss to Metlakatla Tuesday at Kodiak High School.
The stretch started with three junior varsity games at the Rally in the Valley tournament and concluded with a two-game set with 2A Metlakatla. A handful of Kodiak’s varsity players played in all five games, logging a ton of minutes on their legs.
“We went three days hard and played with so much intensity, then turned around and played Monday and Tuesday again,” Kodiak co-head coach Monica Claridge said.
Kodiak doesn’t have much time to rest. The Bears play at Palmer in Northern Lights Conference games Friday and Saturday, marking the fourth trip off-island for the Bears since January.
“It’s just a tough stretch — we are missing class, we are traveling, flying and not sleeping in our own beds. I think it is catching up to us. We need a break, but at the same time, we also need to play against opponents,” Claridge said. “It is a tough balance, but we have to have it and compete against these teams to prepare for regionals.”
The early stages of Tuesday’s game were tight, with three lead changes and three ties before a 3-pointer from Ryley Booth gave Metlakatla a 9-6 advantage with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first quarter. Kodiak was playing catch-up the rest of the way.
To begin the fourth quarter, the Bears trimmed a double-digit deficit to seven points on back-to-back buckets from Anastasia Solomon and Marielle Mangrobang. The Chiefs swatted away the momentum with a 7-2 run that included two triples from Booth to push the lead back to double-figures with 5:13 left. The margin remained more than 10 points the rest of the way.
Booth ended with a game-high 17 points. Kodiak was paced by Mangrobang’s 12 points and Solomon’s nine points.
“It was something that we have talked about, being more aggressive to the basket, and she (Mangrobang) was a little bit more tonight,” Kodiak co-head coach Taylor Masteron said.
Mangrobang — a senior guard — did bank both of Kodiak’s 3-pointers. In Monday’s 11-point loss to Metlakatla, the Bears were 0-for-19 from behind the arc. The coaches said not settling for triples was a “point of emphasis” for Kodiak’s offense on Tuesday.
The game was riddled with fouls and free throws. Both teams combined for 49 free throws (18 were made) and 34 fouls. Surprisingly, no player fouled out. However, four players finished with four fouls.
“There was no real flow. When either team started getting going there was a foul and somebody was at the free-throw line,” Metlakatla coach Julian Russell said. “It just killed momentum for whoever was getting it.”
With the two-game sweep of Kodiak, Russell’s crew improved to 7-3.
“This is going to help our confidence getting two wins here against a good school,” he said.
Kodiak now switches its focus to conference games, where the Bears are 0-4. Palmer is 12-5 overall, 1-2 in conference.
“Especially with a team like Palmer, we have to be strong and competitive to start the game. That is what we are really looking for, can we come out and start a game strong,” Masterson said.
CHIEFS 50, BEARS 35
Metlakatla 14 10 9 17 — 50
Kodiak 7 10 5 13 — 35
Metlakatla (50) — K. Cook 1 1-4 4, Chavez 4 1-4 9, Nelson-Boyd 1 3-6 5, L. Cook 2 1-4 5, Buxton 0 0-2 0, R. Booth 5 4-4 17, P. Booth 1 0-0 3, Buffalo 3 1-2 7, Peratrovich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 11-26 50.
Kodiak (35) — Arevalo 2 0-1 4, Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Blanco 2 0-2 4, Holland 0 1-2 1, Nero 0 0-0 0, Mangrobang 4 2-4 12, Quiambao 0 1-4 1, Gumtang 1 0-0 2, Craig 0 0-0 0, Solomon 4 1-6 9, Spear 0 2-4 2. Totals: 13 7-23 35.
3-point goals Metlakatla 5 (R. Booth 3, K. Cook, P. Booth); Kodiak 2 (Mangrobang 2). Fouls: Metlakatla 15, Kodiak 19. Fouled out — none.
