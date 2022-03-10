The island’s littlest hockey players displayed big-time talent at the Mac Attack Invitational Hockey Tournament over the weekend in Eagle River.
The Kodiak Hockey League 8U team placed fifth out of 17 teams. Kodiak capped the three-day tournament with a 7-1 victory over the Mustangs to secure a fifth-place finish.
In that game, Jack Gardner and Logan Frost each punched in a pair of goals.
Kodiak also netted victories over the Little Dippers from Anchorage (1-0), Palmer (5-2) and MHA Kirby (3-0). The islanders fell to Kenai (6-1) and Junior Grizzlies (3-1).
Gardner led Kodiak’s offensive attack with seven goals. Frost added four goals, while Anderson Graham and Skyler Gatter each tossed in three goals. Jude Paschal and contributed a goal.
Elsi Riutta and Grayson Hietala tended net for Kodiak.
Graham, Frost, Riutta (twice), Gardner and Gatter all earned most valuable player awards.
The team was coached by Ashley Frost, Derek Hietala and Erik Riutta, and managed by Jami Gardner.
