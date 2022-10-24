Last week, Division III crowned a first-time champion when Homer upended undefeated Redington.
On Saturday, another Alaska high school felt the joy of winning for the first time.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Last week, Division III crowned a first-time champion when Homer upended undefeated Redington.
On Saturday, another Alaska high school felt the joy of winning for the first time.
Colony handed Juneau its first loss of the season, 14-7, in the Division I championship game at Service High School in Anchorage.
Jack Nash’s 10-yard touchdown with 17 seconds remaining lifted Colony to its first title and erased the Knights’ 42-13 loss to Juneau during the regular season.
Colony joins the 1995 Palmer squad as the only Mat-Su Valley schools to win large-school football titles.
“This is something our whole community is never going to forget,” Nash told the Alaska Sports Report. “It’s honestly hard to put into words.”
Nash opened the scoring when he hooked up Jayce Underwood for a 49-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Nash passed for 140 yards.
Juneau tied the score on a Jamal Johnson 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Johnson ended with 132 yards on 20 carries.
The score remained tied until the final stages of the game.
““We talked about it all week, this was going to be a dogfight from the opening coin toss to the final buzzer,” Colony junior Cole Hamilton told the Alaska Sports Report. “Defense really does win championships and ours showed up when it needed to most.”
Colony finished with a 9-2 record, while Juneau ended with a 10-1 mark.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.