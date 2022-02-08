Not all victories are created equal. Some wins are flashy, while others are workmanlike. Throughout a 20-plus game season, there will be a smattering of each.
Put Kodiak’s 53-42 nonconference boys basketball victory over 2A Metlakatla in the workmanlike column.
Yes, Kodiak improved to 11-1 on the season. Yes, Kodiak rebounded from its first loss of the campaign with an 11-point win. But it wasn’t pretty.
Credit a sharp-shooting Metlakatla squad for that.
The Chiefs — the 2018 2A state champions and 2019 and 2017 state runner-up — whittled the Bears’ 21-point fourth-quarter lead down to seven points on a barrage of 3-pointers — four to be exact — and had the fifth-ranked 4A team in the state (according to MaxPreps.com) looking lost on their homecourt.
Then the switch flipped, and Kodiak resembled the team that rattled off 10-straight wins to begin the season.
Kodiak’s defense clamped down and held Metlakatla scoreless for the final 4 minutes, 4 seconds of the game.
“This is a tough game to swallow. It should have been a better game for us,” said Kodiak coach David Anderson after Monday's game. “We allowed them to hang around and hang around. I told my guys that these guys could shoot. They are shooters.”
Metlakatla (5-5) drilled seven 3-pointers, led by the four from Harvey Booth, who ended with a team-high 14 points.
Kodiak used eight long balls in building a comfortable third-period cushion. With his high-arching shot, Senior Shawn Case buried a season-best five triples en route to a game-high 15 points.
“After that big airball he had at the beginning of the game, he shot well after that,” Anderson said. “He had a big game.”
Jackson Krug posted a double-double for Kodiak with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Connor Case hit a pair of 3-pointers for 10 points.
After a slow-starting first half, Kodiak found a rhythm in the third quarter, outscoring Metlakatla 22-13 in the frame to take a 47-28 lead into the fourth.
Frankie Marcelo scored all seven of his points during the third quarter. The senior guard also dished out seven assists.
A Mason Mullan bucket to begin the fourth pushed Kodiak’s lead to 21 points.
Metlakatla, which lost at 4A Ketchikan Friday and Saturday, proceeded to go on a 14-0 run that included two long balls each from Booth and Mason Rolando.
Krug ended the bleeding with a jumper that gave Kodiak a 51-42 lead at the 3:49 mark in the fourth.
“We allowed them in the game and started taking quick shots and not running the offense,” Kodiak coach David Anderson said. “Every time we ran the offense, we got easy shots. They are not bad shots, but they were out of character for what we do.”
With three games left on the schedule this week — Metlakatla (7:30 p.m. today) and Palmer (Friday and Saturday at Kodiak High) — Anderson used his bench more than usual as nine players saw action in Monday’s game.
“I got to make sure some of these guys are rested a little bit,” Anderson said.
BEARS 53, CHIEFS 42
Metlakatla 10 4 14 14 — 42
Kodiak 15 10 22 6 — 53
Metlakatla (42) — Rolando 3 0-1 8, Buhler 0 0-0 0, Russell 1 0-0 2, Jackson 1 1-2 3, Gaube 1 0-0 3, H. Booth 5 2-2 12, O’Brien 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-5 42.
Kodiak (53) — J. Ticman 1 2-2 5, Valdez 0 0-0 0, C. Case 4 0-0 10, Krug 6 0-0 12, S. Case 5 0-0 15, L. Dela Cruz 0 0-0 0, Marcelo 3 1-2 7, Mullan 1 0-0 2, B. Dela Cruz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-6 53.
3-point goals: Metakatla 7 (H. Booth 4, Rolando, Gaube); Kodiak 8 (S. Case 5, C. Case 2, Krug). Fouls: Metlakatla 12, Kodiak 9. Fouled out — none.
Junior varsity — Kodiak 46, Metlakatla 40. Kelly Ticman 13 points for Kodiak.
