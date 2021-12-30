It’s not often that a David Anderson-coached team finishes a game without a made 3-pointer. Winning a game without swishing a triple? Unthinkable.
That’s what happened Thursday night at Kodiak High School, where the Bears deployed an inside game to defeat Soldotna for the third time in four nights, 41-33.
“Isn’t that crazy,” Anderson said. “I told you at the beginning of the season that we would have a lot more 2’s than we would have 3’s. They can shoot them when they get going, but we haven’t had to rely on it. That has been great.”
Kodiak pushed its season record to 7-0, 2-0 in the Northern Lights Conference. This is Kodiak’s best start since its undefeated season in 2000-01.
“We are pretty psyched,” junior Connor Case said. “During the summer, we played 18 games in two weeks to help us prepare for this.”
Connor Case benefited the most from Kodiak’s new strategy of getting points in the paint. The 6-foot-2 guard slashed his way to a game-high 14 points — many of those points came off of Frankie Marcelo’s six assists.
He accounted for six of Kodiak’s 10 points in a game-clinching run that gave the Bears a 36-29 lead after trailing by three in the fourth.
“I worked on it (going to the basket) during the summer. Just trying to be more efficient,” Connor Case said.
Connor Case accounts for five of Kodiak’s 31 3-pointers this season. Anderson was thrilled to see his shooting guard add another layer to his game.
“He is learning the game. I put him in a position in the middle of the court to float. He is starting to get better and better each game and is attacking the basket,” Anderson said.
Kodiak started flat after Wednesday night’s emotional 42-36 victory over Soldotna that clinched its first Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament title since 2009.
After a first quarter filled with turnovers, Kodiak trailed 15-8 — the largest deficit of the season for the Bears.
Anderson said having to overcome a deficit will help the team as it gets deeper into the season.
“I don’t call timeouts and let the kids figure it out themselves,” Anderson said. “This is a good group, and they understand that there are switches in games.”
It took back-to-back buckets by Marcelo and Krug to pull Kodiak within one at halftime. The Bears grabbed their first lead, 20-19, coming out of halftime on a Marcelo bucket.
It wasn’t until the final four minutes of the fourth quarter that Kodiak took control with its pressing half-court defense that led to several breakaway layups.
“We take them out of their offensive rhythm,” Anderson said. “They get scattered a little bit, and pretty soon you get throwaways, and we are getting layup.”
Kodiak closed the game on a 15-4 run, similar to how it disposed of Service at the Service Tip-Off Tournament.
Jackson Krug added 12 points, while Marcelo chipped in 10.
Soldotna’s Ethan Sewell scored eight of his team-high 10 points in the first quarter.
For the second straight game, Shawn Case, Jackson Krug, Frankie Marcelo and Connor Case played the entire game. John Ticman — Kodiak’s other stater — was subbed out twice for Joren Valdez and Mason Mullan.
Kodiak’s reward for netting four wins in four days? A 9 a.m. practice today.
“We got to come back and make sure they are focused,” Anderson said.
The Bears are idle until Jan. 14-15, when they host Metlakatla out of Ketchikan.
“You never know what the Southeast teams will bring,” Anderson said. “You got to be ready for them.”
BEARS 41, STARS 33
Soldotna 15 4 4 10 — 33
Kodiak 8 10 8 15 — 41
Soldotna (33) — Buckbee 0 0-0 0, Denbrock 3 2-3 8, Pieh 2 0-0 4, Brown 0 0-0 0, McRorie 1 0-0 2, Inman 0 0-0 0, Inger 0 0-0 0, Sewell 4 0-0 10, Wilson 3 2-2 9. Totals: 13 4-5 33.
Kodiak (41) — J. Ticman 0 0-0 0, Valdez 0 0-0 0, C. Case 7 0-0 14, Krug 4 4-4 12, S. Case 0 3-6 3, Marcelo 4 2-2 10, Mullan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 9-16 41.
3-point goals: Soldotna 3 (Sewell 2, Wilson); Kodiak 0. Fouls — Soldotna 15, Kodiak 11. Fouled out — none.
