Kodiakans logging into the Alaska Sports Report the last few weeks have seen a familiar name on top of stories — Arielle Himelbloom.
The 2017 Kodiak High School graduate has been promoted to reporter with the Alaska Sports Report — an online news site owned by the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame that tells stories about Alaska athletes.
Himelbloom first joined the Alaska Sports Report in 2021 as its events calendar manager.
The former high school star runner will be writing about current prep stars. Her first two stories — published May 5 and 12 — have centered on track and field.
“Growing up, I spent a lot of time on the ADN website fascinated by how writers like Beth Bragg and my hometown KDM sportswriter Derek Clarkston could always produce such amazing stories,” Himelbloom said. “To be able to do even a fraction of what they do through my own path is incredible, and I am grateful for this opportunity.”
In 2021, Himelbloom graduated from the Univesity of Alaska Anchorage with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences and a minor in athletic training. She plans to pursue a Masters in public health at UAA.
“She’s a great addition to our team,” Alaska Sports Report editor Van Williams said.
