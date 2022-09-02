Only once before has the Kodiak boys swimming and diving program entered a new season as defending state champions. That was in 2017. The Bears finished that year third at the state meet, 30 points away from champion Thunder Mountain.
After a surprising run to the 2021 state title, the boys enter the 2022 season as the reigning champions.
“It really was unexpected. Everything just lined up perfectly,” Kodiak coach Maggie Rocheleau said.
Kodiak’s 79 points — eight markers ahead of runner-up Dimond — gave the school its first state title since the boys track and field team won in 2016. It was a whirlwind victory-tour for Rocheleau.
“Once the dust kind of settled, you reflect back on what an impressive accomplishment it was,” Rocheleau said. “To have the boys step up, and do exactly what they needed to do, is pretty cool.”
That squad leaned on the super senior trio of Ian Rocheleau, Nick Carver and Jackson Krug. All three are now gone and in college — Rocheleau swimming at Northern Michigan University, Nick Carver swimming at William and Jewell College (Missouri) and Krug playing basketball at Lassen College (California).
Who does that leave for the 2022 squad?
Four of last year’s eight team members who went to state are back — seniors Noah Coulter and Jake Sarnowski and juniors Max Robinson and James Berestoff.
They might not carry the name recognition as the departed swimmers did, but they certainly have the talent to carry on Kodiak’s region dominance — the program has won 11 out of the past 12 titles. The only year the Bears didn’t win was in 2019.
“Obviously, the boys who graduated last year leave a massive void, but I think what they left in their wake was the excitement and that culture of hard work,” Rocheleau said. “While we are not deep, we have some strong swimmers who were a little overshadowed by the sheer talent of the boys who graduated.”
Robinson, Sarnowski and Berestoff all recorded top 5 finishes at last year’s regional meet, while Robinson was eighth at state in the 100-yard backstroke. Like last season, Robinson and Sarnowski will split time with Kodiak’s cross country team.
Rounding out the roster will be juniors Isaac Beaver, Angus Bruce (diver), Connor Burnside, Theron Glover (diver), Rowan Wyszkowski (diver), Nate Hicks and Cody Hubert.
It’s a smaller team than in years past, but the number dip isn’t a surprise to Rocheleau. The veteran coach — also involved in the Kodiak Kingfishers swim club — saw it coming, but was hoping winning a state title would lure a few more swimmers into the program. Nonetheless, she is excited to coach what she said is a hardworking group.
“Our numbers are down, but the kids who we have are going to score points and are strong swimmers in their own right,” the coach said.
GIRLS
Kodiak has 11 girls in the pool, two of whom are among the state’s best in senior Alison Narog and sophomore Amaya Rocheleau.
Narog — entering this season nursing a shoulder injury — was third in the 50 freestyle (24.69 seconds) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (54.39) at last year’s state meet. Rocheleau was second in the 100 backstroke (58.76) and would have placed in the 50 freestyle had she not had a goggle incident at regions that kept her from advancing.
“They are definitely coming in with that experience with the program,” Rocheleau said. “They are feeling that energetic void that was left by the boys who graduated.”
Kodiak also returns sophomore Emily Neo and Lia Jones, who both made state as freshmen. Neo qualified in the 100 butterfly, while both Neo and Jones were part of 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays that placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
Kodiak’s roster also includes freshmen Sam Coulter, Lindy Glenn, Morgan Hagen and Sofia Wood, sophomores Mia Baxter and Abby Flerchinger and junior Cadence Pages.
Despite the lack of depth, the coach likes the diversity and strength of the team. She always feels Kodiak could win its first regional crown since 2017. The Bears were third at last year’s meet.
“I’ve told them since the offseason that I think they stand a pretty good chance at making a run at regions,” Rocheleau said. “I think we could have that banner back again.”
ROSTER
Seniors
Alison Narog
Noah Coulter
Jake Sarnowski
Juniors
Cadence Pages
Isaac Beaver
James Berestoff
Angus Bruce
Connor Burnside
Theron Glover
Max Robinson
Rowan Wyszkowski
Sophomores
Mia Baxter
Abby Flerchinger
Lia Jones
Emily Neo
Amaya Rocheleau
Freshmen
Sam Counter
Lindy Glenn
Morgan Hagen
Sofia Wood
Nate Hicks
Cody Hubert
Schedule
Sept. 2-3 — Soldotna at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool
Sept. 17 — at the Bartlett Invitational
Sept. 23-24 — West Valley at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool
Oct. 7-8 — at the Soldotna Pentathlon
Oct. 13-15 — at the Palmer Invitational
Oct. 27-29 — Region III Championships at Palmer
Nov. 4-5 — State Championships in Anchorage
