Only once before has the Kodiak boys swimming and diving program entered a new season as defending state champions. That was in 2017. The Bears finished that year third at the state meet, 30 points away from champion Thunder Mountain. 

After a surprising run to the 2021 state title, the boys enter the 2022 season as the reigning champions.

