The breakout season for Kodiak High’s girls soccer team continued with a 2-1 Northern Lights Conference victory over Houston Thursday at Houston High School.
Hannah McCarthy’s goal in the 55th minute broke a 1-all game and gave Kodiak its first conference victory since May 16, 2019, when the Bears topped Redington 4-1.
That year, Kodiak capped its best season in program history by placing seventh at the Division II state championships and ending with a 3-5-1 record.
Kodiak upped its record to 1-3-1 in the NLC, 2-5-1 overall.
Nezza Visperas’ goal in the 35th minute gave Kodiak a 1-0 lead. Houston’s Anna Whitted evened the score with a goal in the 48th minute.
Mikylla Madamba and Una McCarthy tended the net for Kodiak.
Kodiak faces Houston again at 5 p.m. today and finishes the trip with a nonconference game Saturday at Wasilla.
Despite a two-goal performance from Noah Coulter, Kodiak’s boys tied Houston 3-3 in an NLC game Thursday evening in Houston.
Gerald Valdez pumped in Kodiak’s other goal.
Kodiak (2-2-1 NLC, 2-5-1 overall) finishes the two-game series with Houston at 7 p.m. today. The Bears close the road trip with a nonconference match Saturday at Wasilla.
