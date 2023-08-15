The first NFHS/ASBN prep football poll of the season is out — and there is a new wrinkle to the rankings.
Instead of three polls (Division I, II and III), only one will be released weekly. The poll will rank the top 10 teams in the state, regardless of classification.
Garnering the top two spots in the first poll are Division I schools West Anchorage and East Anchorage. West upset defending Division I champion Colony 41-20 in the state’s opening week of football. East topped last year’s DI runner-up Juneau 21-6. Colony and Juneau did not receive enough votes to land in this week’s rankings.
Soldotna is ranked third and is the top Division II team to appear in the rankings. In a battle of last year’s Division II state title game, Soldotna outlasted defending champion Lathrop 56-20.
Ranked fifth, Houston is the top Division III team. The Hawks flattened Redington 60-0 in Week one.
Houston and Kodiak play at 6 p.m. Friday at Joe Floyd Track and Field. It will be the first of two meetings against the schools this season. The Hawks
Division I has four teams in the rankings (West, East, Service and Dimond), Division II has three teams (Soldotna, Wasilla and Eagle River) and Division III has three teams (Houston, Homer and Kenai).
1. West Anchorage, 1-0 (at South Anchorage); 2. East Anchorage, 1-0 (at Service); 3. Soldotna, 1-0 (North Pole); 4. Service (East); 5. Houston, 1-0 (at Kodiak); 6. Wasilla, 1-0 (at Eagle River); 7. Eagle River, 1-0 (Wasilla); 8. Dimond, 1-0 (at Juneau); 9. Homer, 1-0 (Redington); 10. Kenai, 1-0 (at Barrow).
