One game into the 2022 football season and Kodiak has already reached the end zone more than it did in five games last season.
Things are looking up for the Bears.
Kodiak — led by the electric play of dual-threat quarterback John Ticman — scored four touchdowns. Unfortunately, that was not enough to earn head coach Taylor Masterson his first victory.
After Kodiak grabbed a 22-20 third-quarter lead, Homer answered with a trio of scores en route to posting a 42-30 season-opening nonconference victory Saturday at Homer High School.
There were plenty of positives for Kodiak.
The Bears’ four touchdowns were two more than it had last season. Then there was Ticman. The senior tossed 12- and 80-yard touchdown passes to sophomore Daniel Edwards and added a 61-yard scoring run to open the scoring for Kodiak in the second quarter. He also recovered a Homer fumble. He was everywhere.
It appeared Homer was going to walk away from Kodiak after jumping out to a 12-0 lead. Back-to-back touchdowns from Ticman, who rushed in the 2-point conversion both times, gave Kodiak a 16-12 lead.
Homer grabbed the lead right before halftime, but Kodiak went back up 22-20 on a 37-yard scoring run from Wyatt Buck with 7:14 left in the third.
Kodiak’s losing skid is at seven games, with two of the losses coming at Homer. The Mariners won last year’s game 34-0.
Jake Tappan had scoring runs of 12 and 18 yards for Homer. Quartback Oak Anderson had third-quarter touchdown passes of 15 and 29 yards. Jonah Martin and Russell Nyvall also rushed for scores.
Kodiak is idle this week before hosting Barrow Aug. 26 at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
