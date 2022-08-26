Blair

Courtesy of Bobby Blair

Tess Blair (left) and her father Bobby Blair after winning a golf tournament in Utah. Tess is a senior at Sacramento State University. 

Producing epic sports moments runs in the Blair family.

Nearly 37 years ago to date, Bobby Blair stood on the mound at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage and fired bullet after bullet from his right arm. He authored nine innings and was the winning pitcher in Kodiak Post 17’s American Legion baseball state championship game 7-6 victory over Chugiak.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.