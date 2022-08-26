Producing epic sports moments runs in the Blair family.
Nearly 37 years ago to date, Bobby Blair stood on the mound at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage and fired bullet after bullet from his right arm. He authored nine innings and was the winning pitcher in Kodiak Post 17’s American Legion baseball state championship game 7-6 victory over Chugiak.
And that came just four days after he tossed a seven-inning no-hitter against East that advanced Post 17 in the tournament.
That’s 243 pitches — a whopping 158 in the championship game that helped Kodiak land a trip to the regional tournament in Idaho.
Blair credited Scott Floyd — son of Joe and Carolyn Floyd and a former Anchorage Bucs player — for keeping him loose.
“He stretched me out so well that my arm felt like Jell-O,” said Blair from his home in Utah. “I was really relaxed. Towards the end of the sixth or seventh inning, I wasn’t sure I would be able to pitch, but I knew the team needed me out there.”
Blair’s two daughters — Sirene and Tess — inherited their father’s flair. Both are golfing phenoms with lofty resumes.
Recently, the younger Tess pulled off a remarkable win, sinking a 50-foot birdie putt on the final hole to take the Utah Women’s Open. It wasn’t a run-of-the-mill straight-on putt either. Her approach shot landed on the first tier of the two-tier green.
As her caddy, Bobby thought it was in the three-putt territory.
“She had to putt literally at a 90-degree angle away from the hole, have it (the ball) stop at the top of the hill, and have it feed down into the cup,” Bobby said.
The Sacramento State University star did precisely that, which gave her a one-shot victory over professional Bryce Emily Ray with a 36-hole total of 6-under 138.
“As soon as she did that, I just raised my hands and screamed real loud. Tess was covering her mouth in disbelief that it went in,” Blair said. “She came in and gave me a big hug, and I told her that was for the win.”
Tess wasn’t keeping track of the scoreboard, but her dad was. His daughter had a five-stroke lead when he checked the leaderboard before playing hole 14. Disaster struck. She double-bogeyed 14 and bogeyed 17. She entered the 18th tied for first with Ray.
The miracle putt gave Tess her first victory in the Utah Women’s Open, and it completed the Utah Slam — she won the Utah Women’s State Amateur in 2018, the Mary Lou Baker Open in 2021 and the Utah Women’s Stroke Play earlier this year. Bobby said she is the first female to achieve that feat.
Bobby taught both his girls how to play golf. He picked up the game when he moved to Utah with his wife, who he met in Anchorage, in 1991.
“I looked around here, and there was nothing but beautiful golf courses everywhere,” he said.
After less than four years of playing, he became a scratch golfer. Then, with the urging of his wife, he started coaching his daughters. They both excelled and got full-ride scholarships to college — Sirene to San Diego State University and Tess to Sacramento State where she is a senior but has two years of eligibility left.
“I just loved the teaching, and when they started to compete, it really excited me,” Bobby said.
Sirene, who has visited Kodiak once, turned professional after college and won eight mini-tour events. She was working her way to the LPGA Tour when COVID shattered those dreams. She met a guy, is going to marry that guy in October and is now a golf professional at a course in Utah.
Tess, who has never visited The Rock, is returning to Sacramento State as a three-time first-team Big Sky Conference player. She was named the conference’s player and freshman of the year in 2020. She will graduate in May with a finance degree but could remain at the school to finish her collegiate career.
“She does have an ambition of maybe playing as a professional if the next two years go well,” Bobby said.
Tess doesn’t have many weaknesses on the course and doesn’t back down from any shot.
“She is a very mentally strong person when she plays the game,” Bobby said. “She is very strategic with how she plays.”
The same could probably be said about Bobby. It took mental toughness for what he did at the state Legion baseball tournament in 1985. He said playing for coach Joe Floyd produced some of the most memorable moments of his life.
“To win that was unbelievable,” he said. “We could make a movie out of that, and it would be a good seller.”
Blair’s final state line in the championship game read like this: 9 innings pitched, six runs — four earned — on 10 hits while striking out five and walking seven.
“They were hitting me pretty good, but I think I made good enough pitches where I got out of jams and got a few strikeouts. My teammates were playing unbelievable defense,” he said.
He was unhittable against East. He fanned only three but was backed up by stellar glovework. A Tim Furgione catch in left field was so incredible that the official scorekeeper wrote “WOW!” in the scorebook.
“Some guy just smacked my fastball that I pitched inside and drilled it to left field. Tim chased it down and caught it with one hand over his head,” Bobby said. “... I guess I was on point that day.”
Bobby last visited Kodiak a decade ago. He said he played Bear Valley Golf Course a few times and might have to return home for the Kodiak Island Golf Championship someday.
“I don’t play very much anymore, but I will bring my ace in the hole,” he said. “Both my girls crush me now. I keep moving them back to the men’s tee, and they still kick my butt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.