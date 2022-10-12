A pair of undefeated football teams will collide for the third-straight year in the Division II state championship game.
Lathrop and Soldotna punched their tickets to Saturday’s game with semifinal wins — the Malemutes crushed Chugiak 35-0, while the Stars held off North Pole 35-20.
Both teams enter the season’s final game with a 10-0 record. Last year, Lathrop snapped Soldotna’s string of eight straight titles with a 39-28 victory. This year, it’s the Malemutes riding a streak into the noon kickoff at Service High School. The Fairbanks-based school has won 16 straight games.
No. 16 wasn’t close. Lathrop led 28-0 at halftime.
Soldotna’s win over North Pole wasn’t as dominating. The Patriots lost by 56 points to the Stars during the regular season but were able to close the gap in Friday’s game.
Two teams that Kodiak played during the regular season will battle in Saturday’s Division III title game.
Houston takes on Homer at 4:30 p.m. at Service High School.
Houston (8-0) and Homer (7-2) picked up big semifinal wins. The Hawks disposed of Barrow 40-0 and the Mariners outlasted Nikiski 54-20.
The Division I Final Four is set.
Top-seeded Juneau hosts No. 5 East Anchorage, while No. 3 Colony travels to No. 2 Bartlett. Both games kick at 3 p.m. Saturday.
In opening games, Juneau topped South Anchorage 52-21, East slipped by West 21-14, Colony trounced Service 51-34 and Bartlett defeated Dimond 55-35.
