A spirited opening quarter couldn’t carry Kodiak in its Northern Lights Conference quarterfinal matchup against Colony Thursday at Palmer High School.
After the game’s first eight minutes, sixth-seeded Kodiak only trailed third-seeded Colony 16-12. After that, the Knights turned it on, posting a 78-30 victory to advance to Friday’s semifinal round. Colony battles No. 2 Wasilla at 5 p.m. with a ticket to state and the championship game on the line.
Kodiak (3-18) plays fifth-seeded Soldotna — a 42-40 loser to No. 4 Palmer — at 10 a.m. today in a consolation game. The winner moves to Saturday’s fourth-place game at 1:30 p.m., while the loser sees its season end.
The Stars topped the Bears twice in December, but not by much — 45-28 and 39-28.
Junior guard Avie Arevalo paced Kodiak with eight points. Senior Kyla Quiambao chipped in seven points, while junior Hannah Nero drilled a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
A trio of Colony players scored in double-figures, with Hallie Clark leading the way with 16. Kaylee Wilkes tossed in 13 and Lainey Suaava 10.
Colony jumped out to a 14-3 lead, but Kodiak roared back with a flurry of points to pull to within 14-12.
Colony closed the quarter with a Finley bucket and continued pouring in buckets in the second quarter. The Knights led 36-20 at halftime and 57-24 at the end of the third quarter.
Colony, which beat Kodiak 84-30 and 82-25 in the regular season, triggered the running clock midway through the fourth quarter.
The Knights feature Teresa McMahon — the daughter of Kodiak graduate Mary Fulp and the granddaughter of former Kodiak residents Ian and Judy Fulp. McMahon scored four points.
Top-seeded ACS plays Palmer in Friday's other semifinal at 1:30 p.m.
KNIGHTS 78, BEARS 30
Kodiak 12 8 4 6 — 30
Colony 16 20 21 21 — 78
Kodiak (30) — Arevalo 2 4-6 8, Blanco 0 0-0 0, Holland 0 0-0 0, Nero 2 0-0 6, Mangrobang 1 1-2 4, Quiambao 3 1-2 7, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Bushell 1 1-6 3, Gumtang 0 0-0 0, Howell 0 0-0 0, Craig 0 0-0 0, Spear 0 2-4 2. Totals: 9 9-20 30.
Colony (78) — Wilkes 6 1-3 13, Shelley 3 2-2 9, Hopkins 3 1-2 7, Alley 2 2-2 8, Settle 0 0-0 0, Finley 2 1-2 5, Arreola 0 0-0 0, Clark 7 0-0 16, McMahon 1 2-4 4, Suaava 5 0-0 10. Totals: 31 11-17 78.
3-point goals: Kodiak 3 (Nero 2, Mangrobang); Colony 5 (Alley 2, Clark 2, Shelley). Fouls: Kodiak 11, Colony 14. Fouled out — none.
SCOREBOARD
At Palmer High School
Boys
Thursday
ACS 75, Wasilla 72
Palmer 57, Soldotna 50
Friday
Game 6 — Wasilla vs. Soldotna, 10 a.m.
Game 8 — Colony vs. ACS , 3:15 p.m.
Game 10 — Kodiak vs. Palmer, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place game — Game 8 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 11:45 a.m.
Fourth-place game — Game 6 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 3:15 p.m.
Championship game — Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:45 p.m.
Girls
Palmer 42, Soldotna 40
Colony 78, Kodiak 30
Friday
Game 5 — Soldotna vs. Kodiak, 10 a.m.
Game 7 — ACS vs. Palmer, 1:30 p.m.
Game 9 — Wasilla vs. Colony, winner, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place game — Game 7 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 10 a.m.
Fourth-place game — Game 5 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1:30 p.m.
Championship game — Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 5 p.m.
