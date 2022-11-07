Swimming

Courtesy of Lindsay Glenn

Kodiak’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Amaya Rocheleau, left, Morgan Hagen, Alison Narog and Emily Neo. Rocheleau, Narog and Hagen all qualified for the finals of the 50 freestyle at the state meet in Anchorage.  

The girls in Kodiak’s 50-yard freestyle stable are some of the fastest in the state. 

The trio of Amaya Rocheleau, Alison Narog and Morgan Hagen proved that Saturday at the state championships at Bartlett High School in Anchorage.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.