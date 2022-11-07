The girls in Kodiak’s 50-yard freestyle stable are some of the fastest in the state.
The trio of Amaya Rocheleau, Alison Narog and Morgan Hagen proved that Saturday at the state championships at Bartlett High School in Anchorage.
All three finished on the podium: Rocheleau was third in 25.31 seconds, Narog was fifth in 25.58 and Hagen tied for seventh with a 26.07.
“It was such a strong event for all three of them that it only made sense to give them all that opportunity,” Kodiak coach Maggie Rocheleau said. “Anything can happen in a 50 free, but for all three to make finals was pretty spectacular in a lot of ways.”
Narog — Kodiak’s only senior girl who qualified for state — was seeded eighth in the 50 free and shot well past that to cap her career with two top-5 finishes in that event at the state meet.
Rocheleau, a sophomore, and Hagen, a freshman, were swimming the 50 for the first time at a state meet.
At the Region III Championships, Kodiak swept the podium in the 50 free with Rocheleau on top, followed by Hagen and Narog.
“It’s less about chasing each other down and more about that opportunity to get to do it together. That is pretty special,” the coach said.
Rocheleau’s other individual event — the 100 backstroke — was sandwiched between a relay legs. She still produced a fifth-place finish with a time of 1:00.47.
Kodiak’s 200 freestyle relay of Rocheleau, Emily Neo, Hagen and Narog placed sixth with a time of 1:43.09, while the 400 freestyle relay squad of Hagen, Lia Jones, Narog and Rocheleau were disqualified.
Kodiak’s girls placed eighth with 21.5 points. Dimond’s 86 points topped the standings.
Junior Max Robinson was the top finisher for the Kodiak boys. The dual-sport star placed fourth in the 200 individual medley with a personal-best time of 2:01.97.
“He stayed in the water after last season and he and Ian (Rocheleau) really worked hard in the pool together,” Maggie Rocheleau said. “He has been one of those kids in practice who will swim with the faster kids and will chase them. That is just a testament to his work ethic.”
Senior Jake Sarnowski produced one of the most exciting swims for Kodiak when he led off the 400 freestyle relay with a personal-best 100 time of 49.95. Connor Burnside, James Berestoff and Robinson followed to push Kodiak to fifth with a time of 3:22.61.
“It was one of the highlights of the meet to see him achieve a goal he set at the beginning of the year to join the sub-50 club,” Maggie Rocheleau said.
Kodiak’s boys placed 12th with 17 points. Service won with 118 points.
The coach was pleased with how her young team held up throughout the season.
“There were not big things on the line, and we weren’t out there trying to repeat a state title, so we could really come into it (the meet) with some reasonable goals and objectives,” Maggie Rocheleau said. “If they can stay a cohesive bunch, dedicated and willing to work hard — every year a little bit harder — they will have a lot of success in the coming years.”
ATHLETES OF THE MEET
Thunder Mountain’s PJ Foy — a former Kodiak student — was named the male athlete of the meet after winning the 200-yard freestyle (1:40.16) and the 100 butterfly (48.46).
Foy’s 100 butterfly time broke Juneau’s Cody Brunette’s 2008 state record of 49.19.
Homer’s Carly Nelson was named the female swimmer of the year. She won the 100 butterfly (57.18) and the 500 freestyle (5:11.47).
Girls
Team
1. Dimond 86; 2. Colony 77; 3. South 61; 4. West Valley 54; 5. Juneau 52; 5. Eagle River 52; 7. Thunder Mountain 42.5; 8. Kodiak 21.5; 9. Chugiak 21; 9. Sitka 21; 11. Homer 19; 12. Wasilla 9; 12. Palmer 9; 14. Soldotna 7; 15. Hutchinson 6; 16. Craig 4; 17. Service 3.
Finals
Kodiak results
50 freestyle — 3. Amaya Rocheleau, 25.31; 5. Alison Narog, 25.58; T7. Morgan Hagen, 26.07. 200 freestyle relay — 6. Amaya Rocheleau, Emily Neo, Morgan Hagen, Alison Narog, 1:43.09. 100 backstroke — 5. Amaya Rocheleau, 1:00.47. 400 freestyle relay — DQ. Morga Hagen, Lia Jones, Alison Narog, Amaya Rocheleau.
Prelims
50 freestyle — 4. Amaya Rocheleau, 25.54; 6. Alison Narog, 25.87; 7. Morgan Hagen, 25.88. 100 butterfly — 11. Emily Neo, 1:04.39. 100 freestyle — 15. Lia Jones, 59.95. 100 backstroke — 6. Amaya Rocheleau, 1:01.78; 16. Morgan Hagen, 1:07.24.
Champions
200 medley relay — Dimond, 1:49.57. 200 freestyle — Samantha Bristor, West Valley, 1:54.34. 200 individual medley — Emma Fellman, Juneau, 2:07.78. 50 freestyle — Isabelle Borke, Dimond, 23.99. 1-meter diving — Ally Hrncir, Palmer, 422.55 points. 100 butterfly — Carly Nelson, Homer, 57.18. 100 freestyle — Samantha Bristor, West Valley, 51.93. 500 freestyle — Carly Nelson, Homer, 5:11.47. 200 freestyle relay — Thunder Mountain, 1:40.88. 100 backstroke — Lola Woodard, Eagle River, 57.99. 100 breaststroke — Alexandria Anderson, Colony, 1:03.41. 400 freestyle relay — Dimond, 3:41.69.
Boys
Team
1. Service 118; 2. Eagle River 51; 3. Seward 51; 4. Juneau 48; 5. Dimond 47; 6. Chugiak 43; 7. West Valley 39; 8. Thunder Mountain 28; 9. West Anchorage 24; 10. Wasilla 21; 11. Colony 18; 12. Kodiak 17; 13. Kenai 11; 14. Cordova 9; 16. Homer 8; 17. South 6; 18. Palmer 3; 19. Craig 2; 19. Wrangell 2.
Finals
Kodiak results
200 medley relay — 7. Max Robinson, James Berestoff, Jake Sarnowski, Connor Burnside, 1:42.90. 200 individual medley — 4. Max Robinson, 2:01.97. 400 freestyle relay — 5. Jake Sarnowski, Connor Burnside, James Berestoff, Max Robinson, 3:22.1.
Prelims
200-yard freestyle — 9. Jake Sarnowski, 1:51.83. 200 individual medley — 4. Max Robinson, 2:02.68. 100 butterfly — 13. Jake Sarnowski, 56.71. 100 freestyle — 12. James Berestoff, 51.09. 500 freestyle — 12. Cody Hubert, 5:18.21. 100 breaststroke — 12. James Berestoff, 1:04.32
Champions
200 medley relay — Service, 1:37.46. 200 freestyle — PJ Foy, Thunder Mountain, 1:40.16. 200 individual medley — Benjamin Price, Service, 1:55.53. 50 freestyle — Andrew Billings, Dimond, 21.14. 1-meter diving — Deshawn Campbell, Wasilla, 413.00 points. 100 butterfly — PJ Foy, 48.46. 100 freestyle — Andrew Billings, Dimond, 46.49. 500 freestyle — Conrad Fawcett, Service, 4:42.93. Seward, 1:28.64. 100 backstroke — William Kitchen, Service, 52.65. 100 breaststroke — Trevor Dash, Ketchikan, 58.66. 400 freestyle relay — Service, 3:15.30.
