Tuesday, May 10
Baseball: Kodiak vs. Houston at Baranof Field. Junior varsity, 3 p.m.; varsity, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11
Baseball: Kodiak vs. Houston at Baranof Field. Junior varsity, 3 p.m.; varsity, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
Boys soccer: Kodiak at Wasilla, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Kodiak at Wasilla, 5 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Baseball: Kodiak vs. Redington at Baranof Field, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Kodiak at Palmer, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Kodiak at Palmer, 5 p.m.
Track: Kodiak vs. Bartlett at Joe Floyd Track and Field. Field events, 3:30 p.m.; running events, 4:30 p.m. High jump, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Baseball: Kodiak vs. Redington at Baranof Field, 10 a.m.
Boys soccer: Kodiak at Palmer, noon.
Girls soccer: Kodiak at Palmer, 10 a.m.
Track: Kodiak vs. Bartlett at Joe Floyd Track and Field. Field events, 9:30 a.m.; running events, 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.