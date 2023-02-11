Career games from three Kodiak players sent the Bears above .500 for the first time this season.
Connor Case, Alex Holland and Aron Paguio scored career-highs in leading Kodiak to a Northern Lights Conference sweep at Palmer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Career games from three Kodiak players sent the Bears above .500 for the first time this season.
Connor Case, Alex Holland and Aron Paguio scored career-highs in leading Kodiak to a Northern Lights Conference sweep at Palmer.
The Bears took Friday’s game 63-55 and Saturday’s contest 72-62.
After playing 15 straight games on the road to begin the season, Kodiak returns home with a 8-7 record, 3-3 in the NLC.
The Bears play their first home game of the season this Friday against Wasilla.
FRIDAY
Kodiak built a 29-15 first-half lead and held on for the eight-point victory.
The Bears received career nights from seniors Case and Holland. Case connected on four 3-pointers and ended with a team-high 21 points, while Holland drained three long balls - all in the opening frame - and finished with 19 points.
The 3-pointer kept Palmer in the contest. The Moose hit 11 deep balls - six from Tobin Miller and four from Isaac Evans. Evans pumped in a game-high 23 points, while Miller posted 18 points.
Kodiak still maintained a 14-point lead entering the fourth. Palmer outscored Kodiak 26-20 in the final period.
SATURDAY
Paguio went off on Saturday, hitting four triples and scoring a career-high 24 points. The senior was perfect on free throws, connecting on all six.
Kodiak hit 11 3-pointers, scored a season-high 72 points and topped Palmer for the third time this season.
Case made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points, while John Ticman tallied two long balls and finished with 12 points.
Kodiak led by three after the first quarter and took control with an 18-point second quarter, giving the Bears a 42-27 halftime cushion.
The Bears maintained a two-possession lead for the remainder of the game.
Palmer’s Chad Landon poured in a game-high 26 points.
The Moose dropped to 1-16 overall, 0-5 in the NLC.
FRIDAY
BEARS 63, MOOSE 55
Kodiak 18 11 14 20 - 63
Palmer 9 6 14 26 - 55
Kodiak (63) - Holland 6 4-4 19, J. Ticman 0 4-5 4, K. Ticman 2 1-2 5, Case 8 1-2 21, Antaque 0 0-0 0, Paguio 3 4-5 10, Sum 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 13-17 63.
Palmer (55) - Henry 0 0-0 0, Sheldon 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0, Balmes 0 3-6 3, Miller 6 0-0 18, Evans 6 6-9 23, Garner 0 0-0 0, Landon 3 0-0 7, Rolston 0 0-0 0, Nika 2 0-1 4. Totals: 17 10-17 55.
3-point goals: Kodiak 7 (Case 4, Holland 3); Palmer 11 (Miller 6, Evans 4, Landon). Fouls: Kodiak 13, Palmer 16. Fouled out: Case.
SATURDAY
BEARS 72, MOOSE 62
Kodiak 24 18 10 20 — 72
Palmer 21 6 16 18 — 62
Kodiak (72) — Holland 2 2-2 8, J. Ticman 3 4-4 12, Borrago 2 0-0 4, K. Ticman 4 3-4 11, Case 6 0-0 15, Paguio 7 6-6 24, Sum 0 0-2 0. Totals: 24 15-18 72.
Palmer (62) — Henry 0 0-0 0, Sheldon 2 0-0 5, Adams 0 0-0 0, Balmes 0 0-0 0, Miller 5 0-0 13, Evans 1 1-2 4, Garner 0 0-0 0, Landon 10 3-4 26, Nika 4 4-7 13. Totals: 22 8-13 62.
3-point goals: Kodiak 11 (Paguio 4, Case 3, J. Ticman 2, Holland 2); Palmer 8 (Miller 3, Landon 2, Sheldon, Nika, Evans). Fouls: Kodiak 12, Palmer 15. Fouled out: Holland, Sheldon.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.