Sienna Mickelson is a two-time Tanana Invitational champion.
The Kodiak Middle School wrestler grappled her way to the girls’ 120-pound title over the weekend in Fairbanks.
After netting three pins in a row, Mickelson sealed the title with a 10-6 decision over Palmer’s Brynlee Lutz in the championship match.
Mickelson captured the 113-pound title with four pins in 2022. The Tanana Invitational — in its 47th year — is considered the middle school state tournament.
Kodiak’s Braeyln Troxell was the runner-up in the girls’ 128-pound bracket. She lost a close 2-0 title match to Skyview’s Rowan Peck to finish with a 2-1 record.
Brijette Stevens — the only other Kodiak wrestler to dodge windy weather and make it to Fairbanks — was 0-2 in the girls’ 105-pound class.
“We are so sad to not have our team here but grateful that at least a few made it,” a post on the Kodiak Wrestling Facebook page read.
Kodiak results
105 – Brijette Stevens, 0-2.
Round 2 — Eliza Anders, Randy Smith Middle School, p. Stevens, 1:37.
Consolation round 2 — Madison Cottrell, Colony, p. Stevens, 0:46.
120 — 1. Sienna Mickelson, 4-0
Round 1 — Mickelson p. Alexandra Trepasso, Tanana, 2:45.
Quarterfinal — Mickelson p. Haillie Smith, Anchor Kings, 1:29.
Semifinal — Mickelson p. Madi Fitzgerald, Eielson, 2:51.
Championship — Mickelson dec. Brynlee Lutz, Palmer, 10-6.
128 — 2. Braelyn Troxell, 2-1.
Quarterfinal — Troxell p. Alejandra Roman, Redington, 4:31.
Semifinal — Troxell dec. Braylynn Young, Kenai, 6-1.
Championship — Rowan Peck, Skyview, dec. Troxell, 2-0.
