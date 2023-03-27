ACS and Wasilla — the state’s top two 4A girls’ basketball teams — didn’t collide in the Northern Lights Conference Championships held earlier this month on The Rock.
Colony upset Wasilla in an NLC semifinal, which kept the Warriors from facing ACS in the championship game.
The bracket played differently at the 4A state championships at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
This time, Wasilla defeated Colony in Friday’s state semifinal, which earned Wasilla a meeting against ACS in Saturday’s championship game.
Wasilla held power ACS to its lowest point total of the season, but it wasn’t enough to dethrone the best program in the state. ACS repeated as 4A state champions with a 57-38 victory.
Senior Sayvia Sellers didn’t disappoint. The University of Washington recruit poured in a game-high 32 points, grabbed five rebounds, swiped five steals and dished out three assists.
Sellers closed her career as Alaska’s all-time leading scorer with 2,651 points. She passed former Dimond standout Alissa Pili by 37 points.
“She has the (scoring) record, but it’s not just Sayvia,” Jeannie Hebert-Truax told the Alaska Sports Report. “She had a cast around her that allowed her to be that good, above and beyond. I hope she enjoys these moments and enjoys her teammates. She can look back years from now and really appreciate all she accomplished.”
With Sellers on board, ACS has won 122 straight against in-state opponents. The program has won straight state titles — two at 4A and four at 3A.
The Lions’ only two losses this season were to Lower 48 teams.
ACS led 15-14 after the first period and 30-21 at halftime. The Lions took a 43-30 lead into the final quarter.
Wasilla sophomore Layla Hays had a monster game, posting 19 points and 19 rebounds.
4A BOYS
East Anchorage used a big second quarter to squeeze by the West Valley 53-48 to win their second state title in three seasons.
East outscored West Valley 20-5 in the second frame and finished the season with a 24-5 record.
West Valley — playing in its first championship game in 33 years — closed at 26-2. Its other loss was coming to Dimond during the regular season.
Muhammed Sabally led East with 20 points and seven rebounds. Stewart Erhart paced West Valley with 20 points and nine rebounds.
3A GIRLS
Grace Christian won its first state basketball title in program history with a 49-38 victory over Mt. Edgecumbe in the 3A girls’ title game.
Grace received massive games from three players. MJ Van der Horst dropped a game-high 18 points, Ella Boerger went for 16 points and Sophie Lenfter had 12 points and 16 rebounds.
The Grizzlies finished with a 25-2 record.
“These girls have high basketball IQs,” Grace Christian head coach Pete Johnson told the Anchorage Daily News. “We’ve got four coach’s daughters who are gym rats. These girls have been playing together since they were in fourth or fifth grade, so the chemistry is good. So it’s just getting them to buy in to our philosophy.”
Tessa Anderson and Carliese O’Brien led Mt. Edgecumbe with 11 points.
3A BOYS
Kellen Jedlicka sprung for 21 points to lead Grace Christian to a dominating 64-33 championship game victory over Nome.
Sloan Lentfer added 14 points and 17 rebounds.
Grace led 32-12 at halftime and finished the season with a 26-2 record.
Jade Green’s 11 points led Nome.
3A/4A STATE BASKETBALL RESULTS
4A
Boys
Saturday
Champinship — East 53, West Valley 48
Third/fifth-place — West 57, Monroe 55
Fourth/sixth-place — Dimond 82, Juneau 58
Friday
Semifinal — West 55, Monroe 41; East 62, West 31
Consolation — Juneau 73, Colony 64; Dimond 58, ACS 30
Girls
Saturday
Champinship — ACS 57, Wasilla 38
Third/fifth-place — Colony 64, West 34
Fourth/sixth-place — Juneau 53, Thunder Mountain 48
Friday
Semifinal — ACS 81, West 34; Wasilla 48, Colony 40
Consolation — Thunder Mountain 53, Dimond 47; Juneau 50, Lathrop 42
3A
Boys
Saturday
Champinship — Grace 64, Nome 33
Third/fifth-place — Houston 65, Mt. Edgecumbe 59
Fourth/sixth-place — Valdez 48, Kenai 44
Thursday
Semifinal — Grace 50, Mt. Edgecumbe 33; Nome 68, Houston 63
Consolation — Kenai 60, Delta 31; Valdez 47, Barrow 45
Girls
Saturday
Champinship — Grace 49, Mt. Edgecumbe 38
Third/fifth-place — Monroe 38, Barrow 29
Fourth/sixth-place — Kenai 29, Sitka 28
Thursday
Semifinal — Grace 61, Barrow 50; Mt. Edgecumbe 40, Monroe 35
Consolation — Sitka 54, Bethel 29; Kenai 39, Valdez 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.