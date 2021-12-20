Olivia Troxell’s dream season came up one victory shy of perfection.
Kodiak High’s star wrestler fell to Lathrop’s Autumn Poland 8-6 in the 112-pound championship match of the girls Division I state tournament Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
Troxell finished her season with an incredible 19-1 record — nearly half of those wins came via pinfall in the first round.
Like she did all season, Troxell pinned her way to the finals, pinning Eielson’s Elle Webster (0:48), Mt. Edgecumbe’s Laney Green (1:52) and Lathrop’s Amaya Coon (2:47).
Poland was equally impressive and concluded her season with a 35-1 mark.
The state tournament wrapped up one of the most dominant careers in Kodiak High wrestling history. Troxell compiled a 76-14 record in four seasons and finished on the state podium four times — a runner-up, two thirds and a fifth. In addition, she earned three Northern Lights Conference titles and was named the girls’ region wrestler of the year twice.
Saturday marked Troxell’s first appearance in the championship match at the state tournament. She scored 24 points, which placed Kodiak 19th out of 41 scoring teams. Lathrop won with 164 points.
Megan Cornett, Ram Caballa, Samuel Lopez, Ivan Rodriguez and Jonah Stewart all went 0-2.
Colony took the boys team title with 248.5 points — 12.5 points ahead of runner-up South Anchorage.
Girls
Team (top 5) — Lathrop 164; 2. Colony 98; 3. North Pole 88; 4. Bethel 79.5; 5. Palmer, 71.
Kodiak results
103 — Megan Cornett, 0-2
Round 1 — Megan Spencer, Lathrop, p. Megan Cornett, Kod, 0:17.
Consolation round 1 — Emma Friendly, Tuntutuliak, p. Megan Cornett, Kod, 1:51.
112 — 2. Olivia Troxell, 3-1
Round 1 — Olivia Troxell, Kod, p. Elle Webster, Eielson, 0:48.
Quarterfinal — Olivia Troxell, Kod, Laney Green, Mt. Edgecumbe, 1:52.
Semifinal — Olivia Troxell, Kod, p. Amaya Coon, Lathrop, 2:47.
Championship match — Autumn Poland, Lathrop, dec. Olivia Troxell, Kod, 8-6.
Boys
1. Colony 248.5; 2. South 236; 3. Lathrop 223.5; 4. Soldotna 208; 5. Palmer 147.
Kodiak results
112 — Ram Caballa, 0-2
Round 1 — Carson Cummins, Thunder Mt., p. Ram Caballa, Kodiak, 4:55.
Consolation round 1 — Raif Jones, East, m.d., Ram Caballa, Kod, 11-1.
130 — Samuel Lopez, 0-2
Round 1 — Kameron Potter, Eagle River, p. Samuel Lopez, Kod, 1:33.
Consolation round 1 — Shawn Ray, Wasilla, p. Samuel Lopez, Kod, 1:50.
135 — Ivan Rodriguez, 0-2
Round 1 — Aiden Corbridge, Palmer, p. Ivan Rodriguez, Kod, 5:37.
Consolation round 1 — Westin Nelson, Was, p. Ivan Rodriquez, Kod, 1:58.
152 — Jonah Stewart, 0-2
Round 1 — Edgar Land, Soldotna, p. Jonah Stewart, Kod, 1:05.
Consolation round 1 — Andrew Gruszynski, Chugiak, p. Jonah Stewart, Kod, 1:33.
