Last season, South Anchorage and Ninilchik were the best 4A and 2A boys basketball teams in the state.
South, the sixth seed in the 4A state tournament, upset top-seeded and heavily-favored East Anchorage 37-35 in the title game.
In the 2A tournament, top-seeded Ninichik rolled to the title with a 78-52 win over Metlakatla. The Wolverines earned 20-plus point victories in all three games in the tournament.
Flash forward nine months, and South Anchorage and Ninilchik highlight the field for the 55th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament that begins Tuesday at Kodiak High School.
The boys field is the biggest in the tournament’s storied history, with defending Floyd champion Kodiak, Lumen Christi, Seward and Bethel competing in the three-day, double-elimination tournament.
That’s six teams and 11 games.
“I want people to come to Kodiak, so I don’t want to tell them no if they are interested in coming,” said Debbie Rohrer, Kodiak Island Borough School District activities director.
The girls field has five teams — Kodiak, Bethel, Seward, Ninilchik and Lumen — and nine games.
In total, 20 games. Yes, 20 games will be played on The Rock from Tuesday to Thursday. Buckle up, fans. That is a lot of action to consume.
“It’s a lot of games, for sure,” Rohrer said.
Kodiak’s boys faced South in last year’s state tournament opener. The Wolverines scored the final 16 points of the game to move on with a 52-33 victory.
Two days later and South ended East Anchorage’s 50-game winning streak on a Zachary Williamson’s fadeaway buzzer-beater in the title game.
South returns only two players from last year’s squad.
Kodiak coach David Anderson hopes to see South in Thursday’s championship game.
His team opens the tournament against Lumen Christi — last year’s third-place finisher at the 1A state tournament — at noon Tuesday. The winner of that game advances to play Ninilchik at 7 p.m. the same day.
South plays the 9 a.m. winner between Bethel and Seward at 3 p.m.
The Seward boys and girls were regulars during the beginning years of the tournament. They both won tournament titles in 1974.
Rohrer said she has been trying to get the Seahawks here for years. She finally hooked them.
“I would take pictures of the packed gym and text to him (Seward’s athletic director),” Roher said. “He would say, ‘How do you do that? How do you play in front of stands like that? I said, ‘You come to Joe Floyd. That is how.’”
The girls field has two teams that are returning state tournament qualifiers — Lumen (third at 1A) and Bethel (tied for seventh at 3A).
Kodiak opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday against the 10:30 a.m. winner between Bethel and Seward. Ninilchik plays Lumen at 1:30 p.m.
“We have teams from every classification, basically. I don’t see that as a negative thing. I think the games will still be pretty competitive,” Rohrer said. “It’s going to be a good tournament.”
