Fourth-seeded Brechan outlasted No. 3 MK Construction 19-13 to capture the Kodiak Little League Junior Division baseball championships Saturday at Baranof Field.
Brechan entered the four-team tournament with a 3-9 regular-season record but upset top-seeded Sutliff’s in the opening round to advance to face MK, a winner of No. 2 Northrim in the other semifinal.
Saturday’s title game was wild, with three ties and three lead changes.
Brechan overcame deficits of 6-2 and 9-5 to finish the season on a three-game winning streak.
Brechan took the lead with a seven-run fifth inning. Landon Alford’s two-run single tied the game at 9, while Deven Sharratt’s steal of home gave Brechan the lead for good at 10-9.
Alford drove in four with a pair of base knocks.
Simon Lonheim led MK with five RBIs, which included a three-run triple.
Brechan’s roster consisted of Landen Alford, Luke Alford, Tucker Allen, Peyton Arndt, Tanner Dorner, Easton Frost, Collin Gibbs, Owen Harris, Kalin Reed, Taiyo Seto, Devin Sharratt, Landon Stafford and Hunter Wagner. The team was coached by head coach Cory Alford and assisted by Wes Stafford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.