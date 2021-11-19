John Glover never thought this day would come, but here it is.
The Kodiak High School hockey team hosts Soldotna at 8 p.m. tonight in a groundbreaking game at the Baranof Park ice rink.
The first home game in program history.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the kids be able to play in front of their family and friends,” Glover said. “Hopefully, we can get a lot of excitement from folks from Kodiak. What better thing to do on a Friday night than come watch hockey.”
And for those who are there for the monumental moment — bundle up. The National Weather Service has forecasted a 28-degree temp with 10 to 15 mph wind and light snow.
Why does that matter?
According to Glover, Baranof Park’s outside rink is just one of three in the state used for high school hockey. Healy and Glennallen, which is not fielding a team this season, house the other outside rinks.
“We are hot and sweaty on the rink, but on the outside, not so much,” Glover said.
New tempered glass was installed around the rink, which will enable fans to see the action without the glass steaming up. In the past, Kodiak Hockey League fans had to wipe the fog off the plexiglass to see.
For many Kodiak High sports fans, tonight’s game will be their first taste of prep hockey.
“We are just hoping to get a good fanbase out here. Once they see how fast the game is, they will want to come watch,” Glover said.
THE GAME
A high school game consists of three 15-minute periods. The ice gets Zambonied between the first and second periods. Players get a three-minute warm-up period once the Zamboni leaves the ice.
Glover said high school teams are allowed 20 skaters on the bench. However, Kodiak, because of injuries, has fewer than 20. Six players — one goalie and five skaters — are on the ice at once. Unlike in other sports, players hustle on and off the ice while play is going on. They have to be within 10 feet of the bench when a player change happens.
“They are working hard for one minute — it’s basically sprinting for a minute,” Glover said. “If you want to keep up that pace and intensity, you have to shift out.”
Glover said that Kodiak has two to four lines with six solid defensemen and two centers who will play a lot of minutes.
Glover said common high school penalties are tripping, slashing and holding. An infraction equals two minutes in the penalty box. When that happens, the penalized team is left with four skaters on the ice.
“Obviously, we want to stay out of the penalty box,” Glover said. “You are going to get some penalties. That is the nature of playing hard.”
The most confusing rule: Icing.
“You can’t just dump the puck in from anywhere in the rink. You have to get at least past the halfway line in order to do that,” Glover said.
Don’t get bogged down on the rules, though.
“It really is a simple game, other than a couple rules that are a little odd,” Glover said.
THIS WEEKEND
Kodiak opened its season with a pair of losses — 7-2 and 7-0 — to two-time defending Division II state champion Homer a few weeks ago.
Soldotna is 3-2, with victories over Delta, Tri-Valley and Eagle River.
“They have some skilled players and are a fast team,” Glover said.
Saturday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m. Both games this weekend count in the Railbelt Conference standings.
Glover said nothing special is planned to commemorate the first high school hockey games on The Rock, but he did say things are in the works for future games. The Bears have six more home games after this weekend — Kenai (Dec. 16-17), Houston (Jan. 14-15) and Tri-Valley (Jan. 21-22).
“There is going to be some jitters, and some mistakes make no doubt about it,” Glover said. “We are just excited.”
