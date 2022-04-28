A long-standing Kodiak event highlights another jam-packed sports weekend on The Rock.
EARTH DAY TRIATHLON
The 36th running of Kodiak’s Earth Day Triathlon/Duathlon happens Saturday. The first wave begins at 9 a.m. at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool.
Competitors in the triathlon will tackle a 1-kilometer swim (22 laps in the pool), a 5K run and a 20K bike ride. The duathlon features a 20K bike ride sandwiched between 5K runs.
The registration fee is $20 for an individual and $60 for a team. Register at the Teen Center.
Race veteran Betsy Lund captured her fifth Earth Day title by winning last year’s race in a personal-best tie of 1 hour, 21 minutes, 21 seconds.
Rusell Rowan is the defending men’s champion after taking last year’s race in 1:47:49.
Sara Brubaker and Ashley Mortenson was last year’s team champion, winning in 1:21:57, while Cassie Keplinger won her second duathlon title in 1:47:30.
The Earth Day Triathlon is a City of Kodiak Parks and Recreation event.
GIRLS SOCCER
It’s not even May, but the Kodiak High School girls soccer team will close out their home campaign today and Friday against Houston at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
Today’s match begins at 6 p.m., while Friday’s match starts at 7 p.m. Both matches will count in the Northern Lights Conference standings.
The Bears are 0-2 in the conference after dropping their season-opening two-game series to Redington, 6-2 and 5-0.
Elan Hilty and Bella Klier each punched in a goal for Kodiak.
Houston is 1-0 in the NLC, 2-1 overall. The Hawks own a 6-2 conference victory over Palmer.
Kodiak’s girls finish on the road with games at Grace Christian (May 5-6), Wasilla (May 12) and Palmer (May 13-14).
BASEBALL
After hosting the Rex Edward Matautia Invitational last week, Kodiak returns to Southcentral Conference play this weekend.
The Bears host Grace Christian Friday and Saturday at Baranof Field. Friday’s conference game starts at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s nonconference game begins at 10 a.m.
Kodiak is 0-2 in the SCC, 0-6 overall., while Grace is 0-1 in conference, 0-2 overall. The Grizzlies fell to defending Division II state champion Palmer 20-1.
TRACK
For the second straight weekend, Kodiak High’s track athletes will be competing at Joe Floyd Track and Field — this week against Region III rival Colony.
Friday’s co-ed dual meet begins with field events at 3:30 p.m. and running events at 4:30 p.m. Saturday’s field events start at 10 a.m., with running events at 11 a.m.
The boys’ distance races will be loaded with Kodiak’s Micah Fields and Bengt Anderson and Colony’s Matthew Rongitsch and Tobias Buchanan all have produced times this season that are ranked in the state’s top 10 list.
The Knights also feature hurdler Kodi Swanson, thrower Ethan McNulty and sprinter Reese Rodriguez.
Colony’s girls are paced by freshman distance runner Ella Hopkins — ranked third in the state in the 3,200 — and jumper Monica Bustillos.
SOFTBALL
For the first time this season, Kodiak High’s softball team hits the mainland for the Rally in the Valley Tournament that begins today at Colony High School.
The Bears’ varsity and junior varsity are competing in the three-day tournament that features 13 schools playing 67 games on three fields.
