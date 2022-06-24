Earlier this month, shooters took part in the first benchrest rifle match of the season at the Salonie Creek Rifle Range.
Nine months of preparation paid off for veteran shooter Bob White.
White — nicknamed “Humble Bob” — scored a perfect score of 400 points, hitting 28 bullseyes to outlast the field of six shooters.
“Bob White has probably invested more time and monies during the off months, and it was reflected in our first match of the year,” event organizer Michael Kerwood wrote in an email.
The benchrest event had sharpshooters aiming at targets 50 and 100 yards downfield.
Kerwood noted that winning is nice but isn’t the ultimate goal.
“Most of the enjoyment comes from the camaraderie of shooters socializing with each other and sharing knowledge gained from research, practice, and trying alternative techniques during the match,” he wrote.
Kerwood wrote that many shooters changed their equipment during the off-season, while others were unable to practice because competition ammo is in high demand. He wrote that stocked ammo typically sells out in hours and that shipping ammo is difficult due to regulations and Kodiak being isolated.
“Most shooters like myself have little ammunition set aside for anything other than matches,” Kerwood wrote. “Our collective scores reflect this as I was surprised by my less than stellar performande due to a lack of prepartion and perverseness, and mostly practice.”
Eric Berggren placed second with 399 points and 17 bullseyes.
Week 1
1. Bob White, 400 (28 bullseyes); 2. Erik Berggren, 399 (17); 3. Michael Kerwood, 397 (31); 4. Velma Vining, 397 (28); 5. Andy Finke, 393 (16); 6. Hamilton Long, 389 (6).
Week 2
1. Michael Kerwood, 400 (33); 2. Bob White, 399 (30); 3. Velma Vining, 398 (32); 4. Eric Berggren, 397 (26); 5. John King, 397 (24); 6. Andy Finke, 384 (14).
Week 3
First
1. Michael Kerwood, 245 (5); 2. Velma Vining, 238 (2); 3. Jason Humphries, 235 (1); 4. Bob White, 232 (1).
Second
1. Michael Kerwood, 244 (5); 2. Velma Vining, 243 (2); 3. Jason Humphries, 241 (3); 4. Bob White, 239 (1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.