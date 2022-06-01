The graduation of Ryan Stephenson in 2021 left a vacant spot behind the dish for Kodiak High’s baseball team. Head coach Jason Fox had to groom somebody fast with no experienced catcher in the system to start the 2022 season.
Enter Gage Lorring. Besides moonlighting at catcher a few times in Little League, the senior had never put on the gear in a high school game.
“Coach Fox said I had the mentality,” Lorring said.
It wasn’t pretty to begin the season. Lorring — a third baseman by trait — struggled with his new position. Base runners stole at will and he wore a path to the backstop retrieving passed balls. Blocking a ball in the dirt was the hardest thing to pick up for Lorring, but he used his background in wrestling to adjust to stopping the breaking balls.
“You think that those balls coming in are going to hurt if you try to block them. Last week was the first time that I really started to do it — yeah, it hurts but only for a second,” Lorring said.
Early on, Lorring was hoping one of the two freshmen catchers would supplant him. That never happened. Fox stuck with his senior signal-caller.
“Once I realized this is where I was going to be, I started loving it,” Lorring said.
As Lorring got better behind the plate, so did Kodiak. After starting the season 1-8, the Bears finished winning eight of their last 11 games. That late-season surge and Lorring’s improvement are why Kodiak qualified for its second straight Division II State Championships. Kodiak begins play at 6:30 p.m. today against Palmer at Wasilla High School.
“He has worked a tremendous amount. Coming into the season, that was the hole. Everybody saw it,” Fox said. “He stepped in. He is a senior and knows how to take charge on the field.”
He has improved so much — he tossed a few base runners out at the Southcentral Conference Championships — that the $200 infield glove he bought for this season isn’t even broken in yet.
“I’m going to keep it, and hopefully, my (future) kids play baseball, and I can play catch with them,” he said.
STATE TITLE REMATCH
Kodiak is well-acquainted with its opening-round opponent Palmer (16-9). Over the last two seasons, the conference foes have played four times, including meeting in the title game of the inaugural 2021 Division II state tournament. Palmer won that game 7-3.
The Moose took two from Kodiak during the regular season 8-3 and 13-2. Palmer enters state as the two-time SCC champions.
“We are excited about the opportunity to go. We know what to expect from those guys,” Fox said. “They have some pitchers. They have great hitters and are well-coached. We are going to throw who we think can beat them, and we went through some offensive things to try to do some things a little bit differently.”
SECOND LIFE
After finishing tied for fifth at the SCC tourney, Kodiak had to wait to see if it qualified for the state tournament. The Bears found out they received an at-large bid to state almost 48 hours after suffering a 5-4 loss to Grace that knocked them out of the SCC tourney.
“That was not the way we wanted to end it. It was a tough game,” Fox said.
Kodiak’s regular-season resume was enough to earn one of the three at-large slots and are one of five SCC teams that qualified for state. Soldotna (14-4), Kenai (10-8) and Grace (2-10) also advanced. Mid Alaska Conference’s North Pole (13-2) and Monroe (6-5) and Southeast Conference’s Petersburg (1-11) round out the eight-team bracket. Kenai is the only team that did not play in last year’s Division II tournament.
“Anybody can beat anybody in this tournament,” Fox said.
Baseball
Division II
Thursday
at Wasilla High School
11 a.m.. — North Pole vs. Kenai.
1:30 p.m. — Monroe vs. Petersburg
4 p.m. — Soldotna vs. Grace
6:30 p.m. — Kodiak vs. Palmer
Division I
at Mulchahy Stadium in Anchorage
10 a.m. — Sitka vs. Eagle River
1 p.m. — Colony vs. Service
4 p.m. — Wasilla vs. Chugiak
7 p.m. — South vs. Ketchikan
