With the Northern Lights Conference Wrestling Championships beginning Friday at Kodiak High School, it’s only fitting to take a look back at the last time the tournament was held on The Rock.
The Joshs — Nummer and Smith — gave the home crowd plenty to cheer for in 2017. Both grappled their way to championship matches, held under the spotlight.
Now a wrestler at Arizona State University, Nummer was upset in the 160-pound championship match, 9-2, by Palmer’s Jason Watkins. That came after he mowed through Wasilla’s Corey Dahlbert (10-3) and Rowdy Bailey (10-2).
“I just kept thinking about watching it (regions) when I was younger,” Nummer told the Daily Mirror in 2017. “I just didn’t show up.”
Nummer was referencing the 2012 regional tournament held in Kodiak. That year, the Bears upset Wasilla to win its first regional title in two decades. That was the last time Kodiak stood atop the conference standings.
Smith worked his way to the heavyweight championship match with pins over Soldotna’s Austin Reeves and Kenai’s Jacob Grant.
Smith’s success ran out in the title bout, getting pinned by Palmer’s Lucas Santana 30 seconds into the second round.
“I knew the guy was stronger than me and bigger than me, but I knew I was faster,” Smith told the Daily Mirror in 2017.
Shaun Walton (138 pounds), Noah Blackmon (113) and Gabe Nummer (152) — Josh Nummer’s older brother — all recorded top-five places and advanced to the state meet.
Walton placed third, Blackmon fourth and Gabe Nummer fifth.
“This means a lot, especially after missing last season,” said Walton, who didn’t wrestle as a junior because of a knee injury. “To finally come back and to be able to do something good, I like it.’
In the girls’ tournament, Emily Lorring placed third.
Kodiak placed fifth out of six teams. Colony won with 389 points, followed by Wasilla, Palmer and Soldotna.
A week later, Josh Nummer became Kodiak’s 27th boys state champion when he rallied for a 7-6 victory over Zachary Tolver of Lathrop.
Nummer chipped away at a 4-0 deficit and won it with a takedown in the final 30 seconds.
“It felt like a dream,” Nummer said. “All my doubts, stress and losing regions all went away. I was just so dang happy. I can’t even describe it.”
