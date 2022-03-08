Josh Nummer is a Pac-12 champion.
The Kodiak product had himself a day at the Pac-12 Wrestling Championships, finishing fourth at 184 pounds that helped push Arizona State University to its third-straight team title.
A redshirt freshman with only one dual victory this season, Nummer turned it on when it mattered the most, netting two wins in his first three matches.
Nummer got the ASU crowd involved early with a highlight-reel takedown that nearly resulted in a pin to begin his first-round match against Stanford’s Nick Addison.
Nummer eventually got that pin at the 5-minute, 43-second mark to advance to the semifinals, where he would get pinned by Cal-Poly’s Bernie Truax (2:46).
The 2019 graduate of Kodiak High School rebounded with a 6-4 overtime victory over Little Rock’s Tanner Mendoza to earn a spot in the third-place match.
Nummer fell to Cal-State University Bakersfield’s Jacob Hansen 13-4 to place fourth.
Arizona State edged Oregon State 115-114.5 to win its third straight title and fifth in the last six years. The Sun Devils won six weight divisions and four other placers, including Nummer.
“Every year it’s like this,” ASU head coach Zeke Jones told the school’s website. “We are going to have six champs; every other team will have one or two. We beat OSU head-to-head almost everywhere, but the score is so close. It always feels really weird at the end, but regardless of that it is really exciting. They all stepped up.
INDOOR TRACK
Keith Osowski’s bid at qualifying for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships fell short.
The Black Hills State University senior recorded a pair of provisional times during the regular season, but neither made the cut for the championship meet that begins Friday at Pittsburg State University.
Osowski posted provisional marks in the mile (4:09.20) and 3,00-meter run (8:26.56). Those times were personal bests but were not enough to propel the former Kodiak star into his first championship meet. The cut for the mile was 4:06.42 and the 3,000 was 8:02.63.
