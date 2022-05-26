Kodiak’s season outlook looked bleak after losing eight of its first nine games. Then something happened. The team started winning. And winning. And winning.
The Bears reeled off seven straight victories — five in the Southcentral Conference — and changed the trajectory of their season.
The surge pushed Kodiak to a 6-4 conference record, 8-9 overall and to the No. 4 seed for the Southcentral Conference Championships in the Mat-Su Valley.
The Bears open the tournament at 1 p.m. today against No. 5 Houston at Houston High School.
Kodiak skipper Jason Fox pointed to two things that hurt the Bears in the early going: the schedule and being at home the first month of the season.
Kodiak’s schedule was top-loaded with tough games against powerful Division I opponents — Wasilla, Colony and South — and nine straight home games.
Facing those heavy hitters would have been challenging for any team but incredibly daunting for a squad looking to replace a bevy of starters off last year’s Division II state runner-up team.
Fox said the first off-island trip in early May let the players gel as a team with some much-needed off-field fun.
“Before that first road trip, I, myself, was thinking we needed to get on a road trip together to get some chemistry going,” he said. “We did that, and things started clicking. That was a big help and carried us through.”
During the team’s winning streak, Kodiak got primetime performances — on the mound and at the dish — from Hunter Williams and Malakai Olson that saw them outscore opponents 80-27.
Williams and Olson — the team’s top two pitchers — will be leaned upon to help Kodiak make another push to the state tournament.
The top three teams at the conference tournament earn automatic berths to the Division II state tournament. Two at-large teams will be added to the eight-team state field, but Fox hopes not to rely on a second chance.
“If you can win two straight, you are golden,” Fox said. “If you don’t win two straight, then you play the who-is-eligible-for-pitching game.”
Two victories today puts Kodiak in Friday’s championship game for the second consecutive season and clinches a spot at the state tournament.
A loss today, and Kodiak will have to claw through the consolation bracket for a chance to finish second.
During the regular season, Kodiak beat Houston 12-5 and 12-3. But Fox knows that the Hawks are an up-and-coming squad.
“When they were down here, it was good baseball. Their program is definitely improving,” he said. “These guys know what to expect from them. They are a team that could upset some people. That is why we are not going to take any of these games lightly.”
The Kodiak-Houston winner will play the winner between top-seed Soldotna and No. 8 Redington at 7 p.m. today.
The top three seeds — Soldotna, Palmer and Kenai — are a combined 24-6, but Fox feels the conference is wide-open.
“This is the first time in the Southcentral Conference since I have been a coach where there isn’t really a dominating baseball team – or it doesn’t seem like that,” Fox said. “It is going to be a competitive tournament.”
Schedule
Thursday
At Redgington
Game 1 — No. 2 Palmer vs. No. 7 Grace Christian, 10 a.m.
Game 3 — No. 1 Soldtotna vs. No. 8 Redington, 1 p.m.
Game 5 — Winner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6 — Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4, 7 p.m.
at Houston
Game 2 — No. 3 Kenai vs. No. 6 Homer, 10 a.m.
Game 4 — No. 4 Kodiak vs. No. 5 Houston, 1 p.m.
Friday
at Redington
Game 7 — Loser of Game 1 vs. loser of Game 2, 10 a.m.
Game 9 — Winner of Game 7 vs. loser of Game 6, 3 p.m.
Game 11 (championship) — Winner of Game 5 vs. winner of Game 6, 7 p.m.
at Houston
Game 8 — Loser of Game 3 vs. loser of Game 4, 10 a.m.
Game 10 — Winner of Game 8 vs. loser of Game 5, 3 p.m.
Saturday
at Redington
Game 12 (fourth place) — Winner of Game 9 vs. winner of Game 10, 10 a.m.
Game 13 (second place) — Winner of Game 12 vs. loser of Game 11, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.